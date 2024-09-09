John Mulaney Will Return to Broadway in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Mulaney will return to Broadway in the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers. Mulaney was last seen on Broadway in Oh, Hello! in 2016.

All In will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 10 weeks. Performances will begin on Wednesday, December 11 at the Hudson Theatre (141 W. 44th Street).

For the first 5 weeks, Mulaney will lead the cast and be joined by Fred Armisen, Renée Elise Goldsberry (12/11 – 12/30), Chloe Fineman (1/2 – 1/12), and Richard Kind. Additional casting through the rest of the run will be announced soon.

Tickets will be on sale on September 26 at 10am ET. Fan pre-sale begins on September 25 at 10am ET. Sign up at allinbroadway.com to be the first to get tickets.

This marks Mr. Timbers’ fourth collaboration with Mr. Mulaney, having previously directed him in his comedy specials “Kid Gorgeous” and “Baby J,” as well as the Broadway show, Oh, Hello. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Rich and Mr. Mulaney worked together as writers on “Saturday Night Live.” All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich contains short stories from Mr. Rich previously featured in the pages of The New Yorker.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is a series of hilarious stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and that sort of thing, adapted from the short stories of Simon Rich, and performed by a rotating cast of some of the funniest people on the planet. Sometimes they will play pirates, sometimes they will play dogs, and there’s one where we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment.

All In is produced on Broadway by Seaview and Lorne Michaels with New Yorker Studios. Micah Frank and Caroline Maroney will produce on behalf of Broadway Video. General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions, and casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.