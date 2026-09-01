Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 1, 2026- Inside MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, Broadway!
Welcome back to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Whether you're sipping your morning coffee or getting ready for the day, we've got all the Broadway buzz you need to know about. From surprise subway performances to touching tributes and exciting casting announcements, yesterday was filled with Broadway magic. Let's dive into the highlights and catch you up on everything happening in the world of theater!
Read on for videos, photos, casting news, and so much more...
But first...
|The Front Page
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Video: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Perform in the Times Square Subway Station
The stars of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) brought a piece of the Tony-nominated show to the NYC Subway! Watch a video of Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts performing at the 42 St - Port Authority Bus Terminal station.
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Video: Former Christians and Satines Sing 'Come What May' at MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night
Following the final performance of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, several former actors who played the roles of Christian and Satine took the stage to perform 'Come What May.' Watch the video here!
|Must Watch
|Video: Jeremy Jordan Gives Surprise JUST IN TIME Performance at the Newark Airport
by Michael Major
Those traveling through the Newark Airport were treated to a surprise performance from Jeremy Jordan. Watch a video of Broadway's 'Bobby Darin' performing 'Beyond the Sea' and 'Dream Lover.'. (more...)
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Video: Richard Thomas Talks MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! Ahead of Shubert Theatre Stop
Video: Cynthia Erivo Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton With Performance of 'I Will Always Love You'
Video: Watch BROADWAY SINGS FOR AARON LAZAR, Tonight at 7pm ET
by Nicole Rosky
Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly, Finian's Rainbow) will host “Extraordinary: Broadway Sings for Aaron Lazar,' a special one-night benefit concert at Bell Theater at Bell Works, directed by Hunter Foster with music direction by Nate Patten, produced by Axelrod's Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco. 100% of the funds raised at 'Extraordinary: Broadway Sings for Aaron Lazar' will be donated directly to Lazar.. (more...)
Video: Original 'Satine' KO Shares 'Diamonds' From MOULIN ROUGE! Workshop
by Michael Major
KO, formerly known as Karen Olivo, shared a video of 'Diamonds' from the first run through for an early workshop of Moulin Rouge! the Musical in honor of the Broadway production's final performance.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
by Stephi Wild
Troy Iwata is joining the company of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody as ‘Shane Hollander.' Check out a first look photo of him in the role.. (more...)
Photo: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Celebrates 100th Performance
by Stephi Wild
HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY recently celebrated its 100th performance Off-Broadway at the Culture Club. Check out a photo of the cast celebrating the milestone!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Jason Kravits, Dan DeLuca & Stephanie Gibson in Ogunquit's THE PRODUCERS
by Nicole Rosky
The 25th anniversary production of Mel Brooks' The Producers is now underway at Ogunquit Playhouse. The production reunites members of the original Broadway cast and creative team while featuring the original Broadway costumes restored exclusively for Ogunquit audiences, with a book by Thomas Meehan and Mel Brooks, and music & lyrics by Mel Brooks. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Tyriq Withers Visits MJ on Broadway; Matte Martinez Takes Final Bow
by Michael Major
See photos from Matte Martinez's final performance in MJ the Musical on Broadway, along with pictures of Tyriq Withers visiting the cast backstage after the Saturday show.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The Sound of Music on Broadway will host an Open Submission Call for several child roles in the upcoming revival at Lincoln Center Theater. Learn more about how to submit here.. (more...)
Hannah Shankman, Zack Zaromatidis, and Emily Kristen Morris Will Lead Industry Presentation of RATHSKELLER: A MUSICAL ELIXIR
by Stephi Wild
Hannah Shankman, Zack Zaromatidis, and Emily Kristen Morris will lead an industry presentation of RATHSKELLER: A MUSICAL ELIXIR on September 27 at STOUT NYC, directed by Trey Compton.. (more...)
Submissions Open For The Movement x Black List Ladder Commission
by Stephi Wild
The Movement x The Black List are teaming up again for the third year of The Movement x Black List Ladder commission. Learn more about how to submit here.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Zoom Talk on B Street Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a weekly Zoom Community Gathering featuring Lyndsay Burch of B Street Theatre in Sacramento discussing the company's programming and business model.. (more...)
Christina Anderson and S. Shakthidharan Receive Windham-Campbell Prize For Drama
by Stephi Wild
American playwright Christina Anderson and Sri Lankan-Australian playwright S. Shakthidharan were the recipients of this year's Windham-Campbell prize for drama. They were each awarded $175,000.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in September 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
THE LOST BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released on CD and Vinyl in October
by Stephi Wild
Atlantic Records will release physical CD and 2LP vinyl editions of THE LOST BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording, featuring music and lyrics by THE RESCUES.. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: September 2026
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a star-studded comedy, a critically acclaimed thriller, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
Samantha Pauly, Constantine Maroulis, & More Join BROADWAY DOES PUNK
by Michael Major
Joining musician and TikTok creator Matt Copley will be Samantha Pauly (SIX, The Great Gatsby), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, “American Idol”), TROY (EPIC: The Musical), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), and more!. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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