Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 1, 2026- Inside MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, Broadway!

Welcome back to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Whether you're sipping your morning coffee or getting ready for the day, we've got all the Broadway buzz you need to know about. From surprise subway performances to touching tributes and exciting casting announcements, yesterday was filled with Broadway magic. Let's dive into the highlights and catch you up on everything happening in the world of theater!

Read on for videos, photos, casting news, and so much more...