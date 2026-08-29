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Character Breakdown: The Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Unpacks Their Roles

Paranormal Activity stars Cher Álvarez, Travis A. Knight, Shannon Cochran, and Eva Kaminsky.

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Performances are officially underway at the August Wilson Theatre for Paranormal Activity on Broadway, written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett. What's it all about?

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Cher Álvarez is making her Broadway debut as Lou. "What I love about her, she's got a little spunk to her," she explained. "It's been fun to find. But, you know, she's very much involved in this marriage and wants it to work. But she's also got a past that she is navigating through sans therapy."

Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the new play.

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More on this show: Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway and in Boston · 6/2/2026


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