Video: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)) Perform in the Times Square Subway Station





The stars of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) brought a piece of the Tony-nominated show to the NYC Subway! Watch a video of Olivier Award-winning actor & Tony Award nominee Sam Tutty and Tony Award nominee Christiani Pitts perform the show's viral hit "New York," along with "If I Believe" at the 42 St - Port Authority Bus Terminal station.

The new video of part of MTA Sessions, which has previously hosted performances from CATS: The Jellicle Ball and Ragtime.

Written and composed by 2026 Tony Award nominees Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along), the musical follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he’s never met, and Robin, the bride’s sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected.

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