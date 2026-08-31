Video: Jeremy Jordan Gives Surprise JUST IN TIME Performance at the Newark Airport

Those traveling through the Newark Airport were treated to a surprise performance from Jeremy Jordan. In United’s Terminal C at Newark Liberty, Broadway's 'Bobby Darin' delivered an unexpected rendition of "Beyond the Sea."

Once crowds began to form around the piano, Jordan also performed "Dream Lover" from the hit show, now running at Circle in the Square. After the performance, travelers donated to Broadway Cares’ Red Buckets.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Mack the Knife” and “Splish Splash."

Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

The production will welcome Ariana Madix as 'Connie Francis' on September 12. Whitney Levitt joins the company as Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...