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Video: Jeremy Jordan Gives Surprise JUST IN TIME Performance at the Newark Airport

Watch a video of Broadway's 'Bobby Darin' performing "Beyond the Sea" and "Dream Lover" to audiences at the airport.

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Those traveling through the Newark Airport were treated to a surprise performance from Jeremy Jordan. In United’s Terminal C at Newark Liberty, Broadway's 'Bobby Darin' delivered an unexpected rendition of "Beyond the Sea."

Once crowds began to form around the piano, Jordan also performed "Dream Lover" from the hit show, now running at Circle in the Square. After the performance, travelers donated to Broadway Cares’ Red Buckets.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a  live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Mack the Knife” and “Splish Splash."

Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record  labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was  limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late. 

The production will welcome Ariana Madix as 'Connie Francis' on September 12. Whitney Levitt joins the company as Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Get Just in Time Tickets From $89

More on this show: JUST IN TIME Recoups on Broadway · 5/18/2026


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