Video: Sharing is Caring with NOBODY CARES Star and Creator, Laura Benanti

Sometimes an interview becomes something more than an interview. Tony Award winner Laura Benanti joins Robert Bannon on The Roundtable for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive that is equal parts hilarious, vulnerable, thoughtful, and wonderfully unfiltered.



Benanti is bringing her acclaimed one-woman comedy show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, to George Street Playhouse for a limited engagement August 26–30 at the Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater in New Brunswick. Following an acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run and two sold-out Off-Broadway engagements, the show mixes original songs and storytelling as Benanti takes on motherhood, people pleasing, aging, marriage, and the sometimes messy work of figuring yourself out.



But this conversation goes much deeper than promoting a show. Laura and Robert talk about what happens when the need to please everyone starts to disappear, the freedom that can come with getting older, motherhood, career, vulnerability, and learning to laugh at the parts of ourselves we once tried so hard to hide. And because this is Laura Benanti, even the deepest moments somehow find their way back to laughter.



It is the kind of conversation The Roundtable was made for: two artists talking openly about life, the business, and all the complicated stuff in between. There are big laughs, some unexpectedly emotional moments, and the reminder that sometimes the funniest people are funny precisely because they are willing to tell the truth.



Nobody Cares stars and was created by Benanti, features songs co-written by Todd Almond, and is directed by Anne Tippe. The 65-minute show plays George Street Playhouse August 26–30, 2026.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

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