Photos: Tyriq Withers Visits MJ on Broadway; Matte Martinez Takes Final Bow

MJ the Musical said hello to one of Hollywood's rising stars over the weekend, also saying goodbye to their own star. Tyriq Withers, seen on screen in Reminders of Him and Tell Me Lies, visited the cast on Saturday night. Then on Sunday, Matte Martinez played his final performance as ‘MJ.'

See photos from the busy weekend at the Neil Simon Theatre below. Withers greeted the cast after the performance, posing with the full company and Martinez.

Martinez was celebrated with a bouqet of flowers after his final show. See photos from the curtain call now.

Ilario Grant will assume the titular role of ‘MJ’ in Broadway’s smash-hit musical MJ. Grant, who made his Broadway debut as a standby for ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael’ in 2023, will begin performances on Tuesday, September 15.

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and more than 7 million patrons globally. The production is currently playing in Germany at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro and will soon embark on international Asian and UK tours. The Tony Award-winning Broadway production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

Tyriq Withers Photos: Austin Ruffer

Matte Martinez Photos: Michaelah Reynolds

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