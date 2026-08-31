Video: Cynthia Erivo Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton With Performance of 'I Will Always Love You'

Cynthia Erivo recently paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton during a performance in Vancouver. The star performed a rendition of "I Will Always Love You" the song that was originally written and recorded by Parton in 1973. Check out the video!

Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died on August 25 in Nashville, Tennessee at 80 years old.

With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.

Read her full obituary on BroadwayWorld here.

The Broadway production of DOLLY: A True Original Musical will begin previews December 7 at the St. James Theatre in New York City.

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