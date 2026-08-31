Video: Original 'Satine' KO Shares 'Diamonds' From MOULIN ROUGE! Workshop

KO, formerly known as Karen Olivo, celebrated the final performance of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway by going back to the very beginning. The Tony winner shared a video of "Diamonds" from the first run through for an early workshop of the musical, before they went on to originate the role of 'Satine.'

KO was nominated for a Tony Award for their performance in the original Broadway cast, after first playing the role at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston in 2018.

Although KO was not present at the final performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Sunday, several former Satines and Christians performed at the curtain call to honor the musical's seven year run. Watch Aaron Tveit, Derek Klena, Casey Cott, John Cordoza, Joanna 'Jojo' Levesque, Ashley Loren, Solea Pfeiffer, Arianna Rosario, Courtney Reed, and Meg Donnelly perform "Come What May" here.

On August 30, 2026, Moulin Rouge! The Musical conluded its historic run at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, following 24 previews and 2297 regular performances. The theatre will soon be home to Paddington, which begins performances on March 30, 2027.

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