Samantha Pauly, Constantine Maroulis, & More Join BROADWAY DOES PUNK

Broadway Does Punk, the viral music project created by musician and TikTok creator Matt Copley, has revealed who will be joining Copley for the project's first-ever live performances this October at Abrons Arts Center's Playhouse Theater (466 Grand Street, NYC).

Joining Copley will be Samantha Pauly (SIX, The Great Gatsby), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, “American Idol”), TROY (EPIC: The Musical), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll; Caroline, or Change), Jasmine Forsberg (SIX, Here Lies Love), and Keaton Whittaker (Daisy Grenade, A Little Night Music). The new lineup will join Copley for three performances only on Friday, October 2 at 8:00 PM and Saturday, October 3 at 4:30 PM and 8:00 PM.

"One of the things I've always loved about Broadway Does Punk is bringing together artists who understand both the storytelling of musical theater and the energy of live music," said Copley. "Samantha, Constantine, TROY, Tamika, Jasmine, and Keaton are all incredible performers with their own distinct voices, and getting to build these first live shows with them is really exciting. We've spent years imagining what Broadway Does Punk could become onstage, and having this group of artists be part of bringing it to life for the first time makes it feel even more special."

Broadway Does Punk transforms iconic songs from musicals including Wicked, Hamilton, SIX, The Phantom of the Opera, The Greatest Showman, Heathers, Grease, and more into high-energy pop-punk and rock anthems. Equal parts rock concert, theatrical event, and communal sing-along, the production brings together the emotional storytelling of musical theater and the energy of a live rock show.

What began as a series of online videos has evolved into a passionate community of theater and music fans alike. Across social media and streaming platforms, Copley's interpretations have attracted hundreds of thousands of followers and generated more than 16 million Spotify streams, with audiences consistently asking when they would finally be able to experience Broadway Does Punk live.

This October, they finally can.

The New York engagement marks the first live presentation of Broadway Does Punk and serves as the launch of a larger vision for the project as an ongoing live entertainment experience.

Broadway Does Punk is produced by Autumn Vine, LLC, and Martian Entertainment will serve as General Manager and Executive Producer.

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