Photo: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Celebrates 100th Performance

HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY recently celebrated its 100th performance Off-Broadway at the Culture Club. Check out a photo below of the cast celebrating the milestone!

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the critically acclaimed production has been extended twice and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, November 1.

The production currently stars Jay Armstrong Johnson, Aaron Alcaraz, Ryann Redmond, Ryan Duncan, and Cherry Torres. Troy Iwata (“The Daily Show”) will take over the role of ‘Shane Hollander’ on Monday, August 31. An original cast album will be release on Friday, September 18.

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez Lewis (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist).

An original cast album will be released by Center Stage Records on September 18.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

Heated Rivalry cast

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