Photo: Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander' in HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

Troy Iwata is joining the company of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody as ‘Shane Hollander,’ beginning Monday, August 31. Check out a first look photo of him in the role below!

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production has been extended twice and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club (530 W 27th St) through Sunday, November 1.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show up close on the small-stage by a cast of Broadway actors, featuring cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass."

The cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Troy Iwata as ‘Shane Hollander,’ with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Shelby Acosta, Daniel Brackett and Sujaya Sunkara as standbys. As previously announced, current company member Shelby Acosta will assume the role of ‘Shane’s Mom & Others’ beginning Thursday, September 10. Cherry Torres will take her final bow in the production on Wednesday, September 9.

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez Lewis (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist).

An original cast album will be released by Center Stage Records on September 18.

About Troy Iwata

Theatre credits include Be More Chill (Broadway & Off Broadway); Shrek The Musical (The Muny); La Cage aux Folles (The Muny); Waitress (The Muny). Television: Correspondent on The Daily Show (Comedy Central); Too Much (Netflix); The Perfect Couple (Netflix); WeCrashed (Apple TV+); Dash & Lily (Netflix); New Amsterdam (NBC); Ray Donovan (Showtime). Film: Summoning Sylvia, Space Cadet, What Lies Below. Vocalist on the Wicked, Wicked: For Good, and Mean Girls soundtracks. Named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2024.

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