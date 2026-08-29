Video: THE LOST BOYS Cast Is Found at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of The Lost Boys, which is running on Broadway at the Palace Theatre.

Performers included: DeLaney Westfall ("I'm In Love with a Wonderful Guy"), Ben Crawford ("Nothing I Do"), Jennifer Duka ("Cigarette Smoke"), Miguel Gil ("Love, I Hear"), Hank Santos ("Jersey Giant"), Dominic Dorset ("Castle on the Hill"), Liesie Kelly ("The Girl in 14G"), Colin Trudell ("Wondering"), Mason Olshavsky ("When You Say Vegas"), Dean Maupin (original), Pierce Wheeler and Grace Capeless ("Make Me Happy"), with up and comer Sarah Bennett ("Screw Loose").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

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