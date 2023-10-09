Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 9, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend.
POPULAR
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 9, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend.
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, October 9
Wednesday, October 11
Thursday, October 12
Friday, October 13
|
Video: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
|
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
|
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Video: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, is getting ready to open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre.. (more...)
Barbra Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir, My Name Is Barbra
October is a big month for Barbra Streisand. That's because she has not one, but two new albums on the way from Columbia Records. Then, almost immediately following, her new memoir, My Name Is Barbra, will be released by Random House on November 7. (more...)
HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Flexible Ticket Packs in Partnership With The Broadway Exchange
by Stephi Wild
Here Lies Love has partnered with The Broadway Exchange for a first-of-its-kind digital ticketing loyalty program to reward fans who experience the show multiple times at the Broadway Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
Josh Groban to Re-Release 'Closer' Album For 20th Anniversary; Teams Up With David Foster on 'Broken Vow'
by Michael Major
Sweeney Todd star Josh Groban will release a remastered vision of his sophomore opus, Closer. The enhanced re-issue will boast six rare or unreleased bonus tracks. Learn more! (more...)
Jordan Donica, Jaime Cepero, Nick Cearley, and More Join New Musical EXORCISTIC Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The highly anticipated rock musical EXORCISTIC has announced the addition of new cast members for its upcoming performances at The Box in NYC. Find out who is joining the cast here!. (more...)
FROZEN Director 'Blown Away' By Upcoming Third Movie; Teases WISH Starring Ariana DeBose & Chris Pine
by Michael Major
Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation, has revealed that she was 'blown away' by the progress made on Frozen 3 so far. Her next film is the animated feature Wish starring Ariana DeBose. (more...)
Video: Get a First Look at Caissie Levy & More in NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch a video and get a sneak peek of Caissie Levy and the talented cast of NEXT TO NORMAL in their captivating performances at the Donmar Warehouse. (more...)
Colin Donnell
Colin Donnell can currently be seen on Broadway portraying Roy Scheider in The Shark Is Broken. He played Billy Crocker in the 2011 Broadway revival of Anything Goes and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, and an Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer. Donnell made his television debut by playing Mike Ruskin in the television series Pan Am. In 2012, Donnell was cast as Tommy Merlyn in television series Arrow, where he is a series regular in the first season and made occasional appearances in later seasons, including the final season.
In July and August 2013, Donnell starred as Berowne in the musical adaptation of Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost. He also appeared as Elizabeth Banks' husband in the crime thriller Every Secret Thing, which was released on May 15, 2015. In January 2014, Donnell was cast as Monty in the 1960s-era Broadway musical Violet alongside Sutton Foster and Joshua Henry; previews began on March 28, and the show officially opened on April 20. In July, Donnell was cast to play Joshua Jackson's brother in Showtime original drama The Affair. In 2015, he performed in the City Center Encores! production of the musical Lady, Be Good, alongside Tommy Tune, Erin Mackey and Patti Murin. A special Encores! Off-Center staged concert of Songs for a New World was performed at New York City Center June 27 through June 30, 2018. The production was directed by Kate Whoriskey and starred Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer.
Other birthdays on this day include:
Chris O'Dowd
Marin Mazzie
Brandy Clark
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Kiss today goodbye, and point me toward tomorrow..."
- A Chorus Line
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You