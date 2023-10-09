Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 9, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, October 9

The cast of Spamalot on Broadway meets the press Wednesday, October 11

The Refuge Plays opens at the Laura Pels Theater Thursday, October 12

Gutenberg! The Musical opens on Broadway Friday, October 13

I Need That begins previews on Broadway

HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Flexible Ticket Packs in Partnership With The Broadway Exchange

by Stephi Wild

Here Lies Love has partnered with The Broadway Exchange for a first-of-its-kind digital ticketing loyalty program to reward fans who experience the show multiple times at the Broadway Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)

Josh Groban to Re-Release 'Closer' Album For 20th Anniversary; Teams Up With David Foster on 'Broken Vow'

by Michael Major

Sweeney Todd star Josh Groban will release a remastered vision of his sophomore opus, Closer. The enhanced re-issue will boast six rare or unreleased bonus tracks. Learn more! (more...)

Jordan Donica, Jaime Cepero, Nick Cearley, and More Join New Musical EXORCISTIC Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The highly anticipated rock musical EXORCISTIC has announced the addition of new cast members for its upcoming performances at The Box in NYC. Find out who is joining the cast here!. (more...)

FROZEN Director 'Blown Away' By Upcoming Third Movie; Teases WISH Starring Ariana DeBose & Chris Pine

by Michael Major

Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation, has revealed that she was 'blown away' by the progress made on Frozen 3 so far. Her next film is the animated feature Wish starring Ariana DeBose. (more...)

Video: Get a First Look at Caissie Levy & More in NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch a video and get a sneak peek of Caissie Levy and the talented cast of NEXT TO NORMAL in their captivating performances at the Donmar Warehouse. (more...)

Colin Donnell

Colin Donnell can currently be seen on Broadway portraying Roy Scheider in The Shark Is Broken. He played Billy Crocker in the 2011 Broadway revival of Anything Goes and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, and an Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer. Donnell made his television debut by playing Mike Ruskin in the television series Pan Am. In 2012, Donnell was cast as Tommy Merlyn in television series Arrow, where he is a series regular in the first season and made occasional appearances in later seasons, including the final season.



In July and August 2013, Donnell starred as Berowne in the musical adaptation of Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost. He also appeared as Elizabeth Banks' husband in the crime thriller Every Secret Thing, which was released on May 15, 2015. In January 2014, Donnell was cast as Monty in the 1960s-era Broadway musical Violet alongside Sutton Foster and Joshua Henry; previews began on March 28, and the show officially opened on April 20. In July, Donnell was cast to play Joshua Jackson's brother in Showtime original drama The Affair. In 2015, he performed in the City Center Encores! production of the musical Lady, Be Good, alongside Tommy Tune, Erin Mackey and Patti Murin. A special Encores! Off-Center staged concert of Songs for a New World was performed at New York City Center June 27 through June 30, 2018. The production was directed by Kate Whoriskey and starred Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Chris O'Dowd

Marin Mazzie

Brandy Clark

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Kiss today goodbye, and point me toward tomorrow..." - A Chorus Line