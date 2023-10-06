Video: Get a First Look at Caissie Levy & More in NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse

Next to Normal is now playing at Donmar Warehouse through October 7. 

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo 3 Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More

Next to Normal is now playing at Donmar Warehouse through October 7. 

Get a first look at footage below!

Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and loss. At its heart is Diana Goodman (Broadway and West End star Caissie Levy), a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

Caissie Levy (Caroline, or Change; Frozen; Ghost) plays Diana, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Husband Dan is played by Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The History Boys). Their children Gabe and Natalie are played by Jack Wolfe (Shadow and Bone; The Magic Flute) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (The Secret Life of Bees and Olivier Award winner for Matilda). Trevor Dion Nicholas(Hamilton; Aladdin) plays Diana's doctors and Jack Ofrecio (From Here to Eternity) plays Natalie's boyfriend Henry.

Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
JERSEY BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording Special Vinyl Edition to be Released Photo
JERSEY BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording Special Vinyl Edition to be Released

Rhino Records and Arts Music announce the release of Jersey Boys: Original Broadway Cast Recording on vinyl. The special vinyl edition and exclusive red vinyl will be available on November 17, with the red vinyl edition only at Barnes & Noble. Pre-order now!

2
Listen: Stephanie J. Block Will Release Holiday Album; First Track Available Now! Photo
Listen: Stephanie J. Block Will Release Holiday Album; First Track Available Now!

Christmas is coming, and so is a special treat for fans of Stephanie J. Block this holiday season! The Tony Award-winning Broadway star will release her debut holiday album, Merry Christmas, Darling, on November 3 on CD and in digital and streaming platforms. Listen to the first track now!

3
FROZEN Director Blown Away By Upcoming Third Movie; Teases WISH Photo
FROZEN Director 'Blown Away' By Upcoming Third Movie; Teases WISH

Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation, has revealed that she was 'blown away' by the progress made on Frozen 3 so far. Her next film is the animated feature Wish starring Ariana DeBose. During the festival, Lee shared a video clip from the upcoming movie musical while teasing Chris Pine's performance.

4
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland

In this video, watch as Amanda Green gives BroadwayWorld an exclusive sneak peek of what fans can expect to see at her upcoming Birdland show!

More Hot Stories For You

Former WICKED Stars Unite For Broadway Sessions Annual ELPHABALL, October 10Former WICKED Stars Unite For Broadway Sessions Annual ELPHABALL, October 10
Gloria Estefan Teams Up With Michael Greif, Alex Lacamoire, Emily Estefan and Karen Zacarías On New Musical FIVE NOTESGloria Estefan Teams Up With Michael Greif, Alex Lacamoire, Emily Estefan and Karen Zacarías On New Musical FIVE NOTES
Photos: Joey Fatone Visits & JULIET on BroadwayPhotos: Joey Fatone Visits & JULIET on Broadway
Apl.de.Ap Of Black Eyed Peas To DJ Post-Show Set at HERE LIES LOVE This MonthApl.de.Ap Of Black Eyed Peas To DJ Post-Show Set at HERE LIES LOVE This Month

Videos

See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland Video
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SHUCKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You