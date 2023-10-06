Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland

Amanda Green an Friends will play Birdland on October 9 at 7pm.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

In just days, two-time Tony-nominated and Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Amanda Green will arrive at Birdland! Celebrate autumn with a Birdland favorite as Amanda and her amazing friends present an evening of her hilarious and moving songs.

Guest performers include Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Alan H Green, Jade Jones, and Kristoffer Cusick. John Yun serves as music director, with Sean McDaniel on drums and Gary Sieger on guitar.

"I always relish the opportunity to work with  my insanely talented friends. It's such a joy to hear them  sing my songs. I feel so incredibly lucky. I love performing too! I'm really happy to be back at Birdland."

Watch below as Amanda gives BroadwayWorld an exclusive sneak peek of what fans can expect to see at the show!


 






