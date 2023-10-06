Jordan Donica, Jaime Cepero, Nick Cearley, and More Join New Musical EXORCISTIC Off-Broadway

Performances will run from October 8th to October 23rd.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

The highly anticipated rock musical EXORCISTIC has announced the addition of new cast members for its upcoming performances at The Box in NYC. 

Joining the cast are Jaime Cepero, known for his roles in 'SMASH' and 'The Function', Marissa Rosen from 'For the Girls' and 'Water for Elephants', Jordan Donica, whose credits include 'Camelot' and 'Hamilton', Nick Cearley of 'The Skivvies' and 'You're a Good Man Charlie Brown', Jillian Schiralli from 'CATS' and 'Now That's what I call 90s', Jade Jones known for her performances in 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Into the Woods', Matt DeAngelis and many more.

The new cast members bring an incredible range of talent and experience to the production. Notably, Emma Hunton, who has appeared in Freeform's 'Good Trouble' as well as 'Wicked' and 'RENT', will be reprising her role from the LA production. And audiences can also look forward to special appearances by Lindsay Heather Pearce from 'Wicked' and 'RENT', and Marissa Jaret Winokur from 'Hairspray' and 'Bupkis'. Exorcistic production team includes, Chadd McMillan, Alli Miller-Fisher, Camal Pugh, Elmo Zapp,Michael Teoli, Kelly Stavert, Michael Zumbrun and Jim Bates.

With a total of 12 performances scheduled from October 8th to October 23rd, theater lovers have ample opportunities to witness the magic of 'EXORCISTIC'. This unauthorized parody of The Exorcist has gained popularity after its sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles. The show is the winner of the Best Musical award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2013 and returns now to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Exorcist with an original rock musical that pushes boundaries and captivates audiences.

Fans of rock music and horror will be thrilled by the music style and genre of 'EXORCISTIC'. The production combines horror, hilarity, and powerhouse rock tunes that will leave theatergoers mesmerized. With iconic imagery and an explosive live band, this musical takes the story of a possessed movie star's daughter and the priests who try to save her to new heights.




