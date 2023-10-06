Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, October 27 is a big day for fans of Barbra Streisand. That's because not one, but two very special albums will be released by Columbia Records.

One of them is YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition- a 2-LP deluxe edition of the soundtrack to Barbra Streisand’s acclaimed directorial debut. The album features an Oscar-winning score by Michel Legrand and Alan & Marilyn Bergman, plus rare piano/vocal demos from Barbra’s vault, including “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” (Demo). The demos, recorded in Barbra’s living room on a stereo cassette deck, are nothing short of a revelation. The demo for “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” (as well as additional demos on the 40th anniversary edition) features a spoken introduction by Barbra which provides context for the song within the film. Her unadorned voice, accompanied only by Legrand’s piano, is stunning.

Upon its theatrical release, Yentl was a resounding success. The Bergmans and Legrand won the Oscar for Best Original Song Score and the film won two Golden Globe Awards - one for Best Motion Picture Musical, and most notably, another for Best Director. She was the first woman to win in this prestigious category.

You can pre-order YENTL : 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition today. Check out the full track lists here.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to present you the premiere of a track from the album, “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” (Demo). Listen below!



