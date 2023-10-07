Barbra Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir, My Name Is Barbra

October is a big month for Barbra Streisand. That's because she has not one, but two new albums on the way from Columbia Records. Then, almost immediately following, her new memoir, My Name Is Barbra, will be released by Random House on November 7.

In the book, Streisand of course discusses the many eras of her epic career, and she previewed some of the subject matter in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

Streisand revealed that while she did not see Lea Michele's acclaimed performance as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a part that Stresaind originated in 1964, she was "happy for her” for getting a part that she always dreamed of playing.

She also tells the story of making her Broadway debut at 19 in I Can Get It for You Wholesale. “Apparently most young women, given their first part in a Broadway show, do not challenge the director. They feel lucky enough just to be there. That was not me.”

Barbra Streisand is by any account a living legend, a woman who in a career spanning six decades has excelled in every area of entertainment. She is among the handful of EGOT winners (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) and has one of the greatest and most recognizable voices in the history of popular music. She has been nominated for a Grammy 46 times, and with Yentl she became the first woman to write, produce, direct, and star in a major motion picture.

In My Name Is Barbra, she tells her own story about her life and extraordinary career, from growing up in Brooklyn to her first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs to her breakout performance in Funny Girl on stage and winning the Oscar for that performance on film. Then came a long string of successes in every medium in the years that followed. The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming. She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing to earn a living; the recording of some of her acclaimed albums; the years of effort involved in making Yentl; her direction of The Prince of Tides; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfillment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin. Pre-order it here.

