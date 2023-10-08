Video: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio will begin previews on November 15, 2023, and open on December 10, 2023.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 3 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179 Photo 4 Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, is getting ready to open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St).

With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts - How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance—a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Go inside the big day below!
 

 






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Meets the Press! Photo
Photos: The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Meets the Press!

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, will open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre. The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos from the big event here!

2
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Reveals Complete Broadway Cast Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Reveals Complete Broadway Cast

Get the latest news on the cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway, including Caesar Samayoa and Cristina Sastre. Get all the details on when and where you can see this exciting production.

3
Up on the Marquee: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Photo
Up on the Marquee: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, will open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre. Check out photos of the new theatre marquee!

4
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO EP to be Released in September Photo
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO EP to be Released in September

Get a sneak peek and first listen of a new track from the highly anticipated 'How to Dance in Ohio' EP, set to release in September. Don't miss out on this exciting preview of the upcoming EP.

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... In Rehearsals">(read more about this author)

Video: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on BroadwayVideo: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Video: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center TheaterVideo: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva NoblezadaVideo: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada

Videos

Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You