Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2026- Go Inside A FEW GOOD MEN with Michael Arden and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rise and shine! Here's what you might have missed yesterday in the world of theater and performance. From exciting updates on upcoming Broadway shows to insights into the theatrical industry, we've got all the highlights to start your day right.

Check out director Michael Arden's take on finding new truths in A FEW GOOD MEN, discover what it's really like being a vacation swing, and learn about why Off-Broadway is having a major moment right now. We've also got videos featuring the cast of WANTED, a new trailer for HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL's London transfer, and a performance clip of Amber Iman in HADESTOWN.

Plus, catch up on major casting announcements, touring news, industry insights, and critical reviews. It's going to be a great day in theater!