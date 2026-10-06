Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2026- Go Inside A FEW GOOD MEN with Michael Arden and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you might have missed yesterday in the world of theater and performance. From exciting updates on upcoming Broadway shows to insights into the theatrical industry, we've got all the highlights to start your day right.
Check out director Michael Arden's take on finding new truths in A FEW GOOD MEN, discover what it's really like being a vacation swing, and learn about why Off-Broadway is having a major moment right now. We've also got videos featuring the cast of WANTED, a new trailer for HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL's London transfer, and a performance clip of Amber Iman in HADESTOWN.
Plus, catch up on major casting announcements, touring news, industry insights, and critical reviews. It's going to be a great day in theater!
|The Front Page
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A FEW GOOD MEN Director Michael Arden On Finding New Truths In An Aaron Sorkin Classic
For BroadwayWorld’s Fall Preview, Michael Arden discusses the renewed urgency of Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men and directing Bradley Whitford as Colonel Jessup.
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What It’s Actually Like Being a Vacation Swing: Side Jobs, Getting Paid and Unexpectedly Going On
Just when you thought understudying multiple roles as a swing could be a challenge, try going into a show you haven’t done in a few months. That’s totally expected for a vacation swing.
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Big Hits, Small Houses: Why Off-Broadway Is Having a Moment
The last few years have seen a resurgence in the commercial off-Broadway space. Last year saw prominent revivals of Heathers and 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and this fall alone will see a revival of Spring Awakening and new musicals Midnight and The Conversation. And that’s before getting into the dozens of commercial off-Broadway plays. The number of shows and the prominence Off-Broadway is gaining certainly seem to suggest a much higher degree of optimism in those spaces compared to the relatively struggling Broadway landscape. But what’s behind that optimism?
|Must Watch
|Video: Meet the Company Bringing WANTED to Broadway
by Sam Anctil
Wanted is getting ready to make its mark on Broadway. The new musical by Angelica Chéri and Ross Baum begins previews October 15 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, and BroadwayWorld recently stopped by the Baryshnikov Arts Center to catch a sneak peek and chat with the cast and creative team. Watch the video to hear more from the cast and creative team of Wanted.. (more...)
|Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Releases New Trailer Ahead of London Transfer
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released featuring Harry Judd, KayCee Stroh and the cast in Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL which will open at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Video: Amber Iman Performs 'Livin' It Up On Top' in HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Michael Major
Hadestown's shared a performance video clip of Amber Iman singing 'Livin' It Up On Top' as Persephone at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The Tony nominee joined the Broadway production with Norbert Leo Butz and more.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
by Bruce Glikas
Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night party here!. (more...)
Photos: The Cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's THE UNBELIEVERS Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of The Unbelievers, by Nick Payne and directed by Knud Adams, at Manhattan Theatre Club recently met the press ahead of its first performance this month. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Savy Jackson to Play Claire Full Time in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING - See New Images
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Savy Jackson, current standby in Maybe Happy Ending, will assume the role of Claire full time at the Belasco Theatre, replacing original company member Hannah Kevitt in the Tony Award-winning musical. See photos of Jackson and Zachary Noah Piser!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Alex Freeman
Oracle's $10M brings Nashville Symphony back, the NLRB files a complaint over Equity bargaining at Casa Bonita, the Kennedy Center Honors head to an arena, and leadership moves at Lookingglass, Sarasota Opera and more.. (more...)
SNIPPED! Musical by Shelly Peiken to Receive Industry Presentations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
SNIPPED!, a new musical featuring music and lyrics by Shelly Peiken, Adam Gorgoni, and Lucy Levinsohn-Berman, with a book by Kimberly Arnold, Lucy Levinsohn-Berman, and Jill Piwowar, directed by Richard Israel, will receive industry presentations.. (more...)
Berkeley Repertory Theatre Names Autumn Woish Director of Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Berkeley Repertory Theatre appointed Autumn Woish as Director of Development. Woish brings 25 years of fundraising experience from KQED and will lead the Tony Award-winning theatre's fundraising strategy and philanthropic initiatives.. (more...)
24th Street Theatre Completes $3M Venue Purchase in Los Angeles
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Los Angeles theater company finalized the purchase of its 1928 carriage house home and two adjacent properties, securing the organization's future as it approaches its 30th anniversary.. (more...)
Theatre Now's Industry Nights to Return with Anna K Jacobs
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Now New York will present a Master Class with composer Anna K Jacobs, followed by songs from four writing teams and a reception at their ongoing Industry Nights series.. (more...)
Cast Set for THE WORLD'S CASSETTE LIBRARY Industry Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Out of the Box Theatrics has revealed for the cast for the industry presentation of The World's Cassette Library, a new musical by Mike Nappi, Sam Durant Hunter, and Max Sangerman.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New York Premiere of the -Arlekin! production of Delirium is now playing Off-Broadway. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review Roundup: SLAM FRANK Returns Off-Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Andrew Fox and Joel Sinensky's Slam Frank, choreographed by Esosa Oviasu, music directed by Alex Harrington, and directed by Sam LaFrage, as back onstage at the Orpheum Theatre. Inspired by a 2022 viral Twitter thread that asked, “Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?”, SLAM FRANK imagines what happens when a progressive theater company asks themselves that same question, applying the rules and tropes of progressive theater to The Diary of Anne Frank. Transcending all taste and decency, they transform Anne Frank's true story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. Check out what the critics are saying about the new musical.. (more...)
Review Roundup: KRAMER/FAUCI Now Playing at St. Ann’s Warehouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Daniel Fish's Kramer/Fauci is now playing at St. Ann's Warehouse. In Kramer/Fauci, Will Brill stars opposite Thomas J. Ryan as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Read the reviews in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review Roundup: ARIAS WITH A TWIST at Here Arts Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tandem Otter Productions is presenting the return of Arias with a Twist, created and performed by NYC icon, chanteuse, and performance artist Joey Arias. Read the reviews in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cole Escola's Tony-winning comedy will launch its second North American tour season in fall 2027, opening at St. Louis's Fabulous Fox Theatre with stops including San Francisco, Buffalo, Dallas, Denver, and Toronto.. (more...)
Two World Premieres and More Set for Lucille Lortel Theatre 2026-27 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lucille Lortel Theatre has revealed its 2026-27 season, featuring the world premieres of Fantasma and You Seem Sad, along with a digital reading of American Nightmare and more.. (more...)
Bipartisan Bill in Congress Aims to Block Demolition of the Kennedy Center
by Joshua Wright
A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation that would prevent President Donald Trump from tearing down the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts without congressional approval.. (more...)
Anthony Mackie Will Return to Broadway in MACBETH in 2027
by Stephi Wild
Anthony Mackie is set to return to Broadway to play Macbeth next year. Mackie, who is known for playing Sam Wilson aka Captain America in the Marvel films, will take on the role beginning in spring 2027.. (more...)
Jeremy O. Harris Says Broadway Is in a ‘Crisis Moment,’ Pleads for Zohran Mamdani to Help
by Michael Gioia
Jeremy O. Harris is demanding change in the theater industry, saying: 'I think that there is something really frightening about the greatest city in the world not having the greatest culture in the world.'. (more...)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Unveils Full Cast for North American Tour Relaunch
by A.A. Cristi
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL announced its full cast for the relaunched North American tour, beginning performances at Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas in November 2026. Jesse Labelle returns as Neil Diamond – Then, joined by Stuart Metcalf as Neil Diamond – Now and an ensemble cast.. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends on Broadway Through April 2027
by Stephi Wild
The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical OPERATION MINCEMEAT will extend its Broadway run for an eleventh time through April 25, 2027. Fan presale begins October 15, 2026, with general tickets on sale October 16.. (more...)
THE GREAT GATSBY Extends Ticket Sales Through June 2027
by Stephi Wild
The award-winning Broadway musical THE GREAT GATSBY has released a new block of tickets at The Broadway Theatre, with China Anne McClain making her musical stage debut as Daisy Buchanan and Ryan McCartan returning as Jay Gatsby.. (more...)
Justin Peck Wants to Make The Killers' 'Hot Fuss' Album Into a Musical
by Stephi Wild
Could a musical based on the music of The Killers be in the works? In an interview with GQ, Justin Peck shared that after working on Illinoise, that he has a dream of developing the band's album 'Hot Fuss' into a musical next. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Michael Arden
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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