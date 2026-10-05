OH, MARY! to Return for Second Tour Year Beginning Fall 2027
The production, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, will visit over a dozen cities after setting a San Diego box office record.
The North American Tour of Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola's Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit comedy, will return to the road for a second year beginning in fall 2027. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, the 2027-28 tour will officially open at St. Louis's Fabulous Fox Theatre with a return engagement planned for San Francisco, along with new stops in Buffalo, NY; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Durham, NC; Memphis, TN; Providence, RI; Richmond, VA; Sacramento, CA; Toronto, ON; and other cities to be announced across North America. Engagement details, ticket information, and casting will be announced at a later date. See photos from the tour!
In its first full week on tour, Oh, Mary! set a new San Diego box office record becoming the highest-grossing play in its history. For the week ending October 4, 2026, the tour grossed $1,872,452 with 21,789 tickets sold.
Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play. A live stage film of Oh, Mary!, filmed in London's West End, will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max next year.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.
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