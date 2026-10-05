OH, MARY! to Return for Second Tour Year Beginning Fall 2027

The North American Tour of Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola's Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit comedy, will return to the road for a second year beginning in fall 2027. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, the 2027-28 tour will officially open at St. Louis's Fabulous Fox Theatre with a return engagement planned for San Francisco, along with new stops in Buffalo, NY; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Durham, NC; Memphis, TN; Providence, RI; Richmond, VA; Sacramento, CA; Toronto, ON; and other cities to be announced across North America. Engagement details, ticket information, and casting will be announced at a later date. See photos from the tour!

In its first full week on tour, Oh, Mary! set a new San Diego box office record becoming the highest-grossing play in its history. For the week ending October 4, 2026, the tour grossed $1,872,452 with 21,789 tickets sold.

Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play. A live stage film of Oh, Mary!, filmed in London's West End, will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max next year.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 10 Hrs 54 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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