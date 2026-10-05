Anthony Mackie Will Return to Broadway in MACBETH in 2027

Anthony Mackie is set to return to Broadway to play Macbeth next year, according to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye. Mackie, who is known for playing Sam Wilson aka Captain America in the Marvel films, will take on the role beginning in spring 2027.

“I started as a theater kid,” Mackie told Deadline. “And doing theater was my passion since I was seven years old. And you know, now being able to do it at this level in this space, not too many people can say they did Macbeth on Broadway."

This production will mark the New York transfer of The Donmar Warehouse production of Macbeth which was staged in 2023, starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo. The production later moved to the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End. Check out photos from that production here.

The London production featured a unique sound design, by audio designer Gareth Fry, who created a binaural sound system that required the audience to wear headphones while the actors spoke their lines into microphones.

”The microphones and the sound aspect of it is interesting because you in the audience can hear everything, you can hear every whisper, you can feel every emotion," Mackie said. "So instead of having to project to the back of the house, the house comes to the stage.”

The exact dates, theater, and additional casting have yet to be announced for the Broadway production.

Read the original story on Deadline.

About Anthony Mackie

Mackie was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and studied acting at Juilliard School, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in drama in 2001. He began his career appearing in a handful of stage productions, and made his film debut in 8 Mile (2002). While developing his career in films such as Million Dollar Baby (2004), Half Nelson (2006), Notorious (2009), and Real Steel (2011), he garnered critical acclaim and several awards for headlining Brother to Brother (2004) and co-starring in The Hurt Locker (2008).

Mackie achieved global stardom portraying Sam Wilson / Falcon / Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), beginning with Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and including the miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) and his solo feature Captain America: Brave New World (2025). Concurrently, he starred in films such as Detroit (2017), The Hate U Give (2018), Synchronic (2019), and Elevation (2024), and in television projects such as All the Way (2016), Altered Carbon (2020), and Twisted Metal (2023–present). He earned Emmy nominations for hosting Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast (2024) and portraying a fictionalized version of himself in The Studio (2025).

Mackie has performed in Broadway and Off-Broadway adaptations, including Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Drowning Crow, McReele, A Soldier's Play and Carl Hancock Rux's Talk, for which he won an Obie Award in 2002. He last appeared on Broadway in 2010 in A Behanding In Spokane.

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