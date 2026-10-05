Photos: Savy Jackson to Play Claire Full Time in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING - See New Images

Current "Claire" Standby Savy Jackson will take on the role full time beginning on Tuesday, October 20, joining Zachary Noah Piser, who stars as "Oliver". Current "Claire" and original company member, Hannah Kevitt will play her final performance in the production on Sunday, October 18 at 7 pm. See new photos of Savy Jackson and Zachary Noah Piser!

Jackson will also be beginning her full time on stage run when jazz vocalist Stella Cole will begin to play the role of "Gil Brentley" (pronounced Jill) for a special four-week limited engagement beginning on Tuesday, October 20 through Sunday, November 15, 2026 as the production recently announced. Cole takes over the role from original cast member Dez Duron who will take a short leave from the production, but will return to the Belasco Theatre on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Jackson joined the Broadway company of Maybe Happy Ending on May 19, 2026 as the "Claire" standby. She notably covered the role for a three-week residency from August 4-22, 2026.

The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently stars Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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