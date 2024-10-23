Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, October 23
Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann & More Will Star in SMASH on Broadway
Beth Leavel, Ryan McCartan, Gavin Lee & More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/20/24 - MJ, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List
Photos: SUNSET BLVD Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Pop Icon Joey Fatone To Join & JULIET On Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Joey Fatone, a founding member of iconic boy band *NSYNC, is set to return to Broadway in 2025 in the company of & Juliet. We have all of the details on his upcoming run here!. (more...)
Connelly Theater Suspends Operations After Church Landlord Takes Issue With Productions
by Stephi Wild
The Connelly Theater, located in New York City's East Village, is shutting down after the building's landlord, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, has taken issue with productions begin produced there.. (more...)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Debut New Version Under Three Hours
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A brand-new version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now with a running time under three hours including intermission, will have its Broadway debut next month. Learn more about the change to the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Review Roundup: DRAG: THE MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Drag: The Musical officially opened recently, and the reviews are rolling in. Read the reviews for Drag: The Musical here!. (more...)
Video: COME FROM AWAY Holds USO Concerts for U.S Military Community
by A.A. Cristi
For the first time in modern American history, the national tour of a Broadway show performed for the military community at U.S. military installations.
Video: DANCING WITH THE STARS Celebrates Disney Night With ALADDIN Star Michael James Scott
by. A.A. Cristi
Tonight Dancing with the Stars aired a special Disney-themed show! The night kicked off with an opening number to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring a special appearance from Michael James Scott, who currently stars as Genie in the hit Broadway musical. Watch the performance!
