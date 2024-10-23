News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 23, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, October 23
Left On Tenth opens on Broadway
Death Becomes Her begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, October 24
Romeo + Juliet opens on Broadway
Sunday, October 27
Job closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann & More Will Star in SMASH on Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
SMASH is set to open at Broadway's Imperial Theatre this spring, bringing the acclaimed TV series to the stage. We have all of the new details on what to expect including who's who in the cast, and the show's official dates for Broadway in the Spring of 2025!. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

Beth Leavel, Ryan McCartan, Gavin Lee & More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the Broadway co-stars who will join two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga in Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/20/24 - MJ, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/20/2024. Of note this week: SUNSET BLVD. opened at the St. James on 10/20. ROMEO + JULIET, A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and TAMMY FAYE all began previews as well.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

Photos: SUNSET BLVD Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd, starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' officially opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos of all of the stars arriving at opening night here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

Pop Icon Joey Fatone To Join & JULIET On Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Joey Fatone, a founding member of iconic boy band *NSYNC, is set to return to Broadway in 2025 in the company of & Juliet. We have all of the details on his upcoming run here!. (more...)

Connelly Theater Suspends Operations After Church Landlord Takes Issue With Productions
by Stephi Wild
The Connelly Theater, located in New York City's East Village, is shutting down after the building's landlord, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, has taken issue with productions begin produced there.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Debut New Version Under Three Hours
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A brand-new version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now with a running time under three hours including intermission, will have its Broadway debut next month. Learn more about the change to the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Review Roundup: DRAG: THE MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Drag: The Musical officially opened recently, and the reviews are rolling in. Read the reviews for Drag: The Musical here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

Video: COME FROM AWAY Holds USO Concerts for U.S Military Community
by A.A. Cristi
For the first time in modern American history, the national tour of a Broadway show performed for the military community at U.S. military installations.

Video: DANCING WITH THE STARS Celebrates Disney Night With ALADDIN Star Michael James Scott
by. A.A. Cristi
Tonight Dancing with the Stars aired a special Disney-themed show! The night kicked off with an opening number to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring a special appearance from Michael James Scott, who currently stars as Genie in the hit Broadway musical. Watch the performance!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Cheer-up, chin-up, it's time to bring
A happy attitude!"

- Legally Blonde



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos