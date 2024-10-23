Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, October 23

Left On Tenth opens on Broadway

Death Becomes Her begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, October 24

Romeo + Juliet opens on Broadway

Sunday, October 27

Job closes on Broadway

Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann & More Will Star in SMASH on Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

SMASH is set to open at Broadway's Imperial Theatre this spring, bringing the acclaimed TV series to the stage. We have all of the new details on what to expect including who's who in the cast, and the show's official dates for Broadway in the Spring of 2025!. (more...)

Beth Leavel, Ryan McCartan, Gavin Lee & More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the Broadway co-stars who will join two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga in Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/20/24 - MJ, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/20/2024. Of note this week: SUNSET BLVD. opened at the St. James on 10/20. ROMEO + JULIET, A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and TAMMY FAYE all began previews as well.. (more...)

by Bruce Glikas

Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd, starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' officially opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos of all of the stars arriving at opening night here!. ( more...

Pop Icon Joey Fatone To Join & JULIET On Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Joey Fatone, a founding member of iconic boy band *NSYNC, is set to return to Broadway in 2025 in the company of & Juliet. We have all of the details on his upcoming run here!. (more...)

Connelly Theater Suspends Operations After Church Landlord Takes Issue With Productions

by Stephi Wild

The Connelly Theater, located in New York City's East Village, is shutting down after the building's landlord, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, has taken issue with productions begin produced there.. (more...)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Debut New Version Under Three Hours

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A brand-new version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now with a running time under three hours including intermission, will have its Broadway debut next month. Learn more about the change to the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Review Roundup: DRAG: THE MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Drag: The Musical officially opened recently, and the reviews are rolling in. Read the reviews for Drag: The Musical here!. (more...)

Video: COME FROM AWAY Holds USO Concerts for U.S Military Community

by A.A. Cristi

For the first time in modern American history, the national tour of a Broadway show performed for the military community at U.S. military installations.

Video: DANCING WITH THE STARS Celebrates Disney Night With ALADDIN Star Michael James Scott

by. A.A. Cristi

Tonight Dancing with the Stars aired a special Disney-themed show! The night kicked off with an opening number to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring a special appearance from Michael James Scott, who currently stars as Genie in the hit Broadway musical. Watch the performance!

