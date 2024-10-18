Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Lonny Price Directed Adaptation Of DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL Aiming for Broadway
Sadie Sink Will Lead JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN on Broadway
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Eisa Davis Discuss WARRIORS Album
Exclusive: 'Comedy Tonight' from Signature Theatre's A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
by Joshua Wright
Go inside rehearsals for Signature Theatre's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart. Watch the cast perform 'Comedy Tonight' in this exclusive video! . (more...)
Photos: Hilton Debuts WICKED Inspired Suite at New York Hotel
by Josh Sharpe
This holiday season, Hilton and Universal Pictures invite travelers, fans and movie lovers alike to experience the magic of Oz with a spectacular, spellbinding suite at New York Hilton Midtown, where they can ‘Stay Like’ Wicked in celebration of the upcoming film’s release.. (more...)
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (High School Version) Available For Licensing From MTI
by Stephi Wild
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced that Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) is now available for non-college school groups in North America, the UK, and Australia to perform.. (more...)
Mitzi Gaynor, Star of SOUTH PACIFIC, Passes Away at 93
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Emmy-winning singer and actress Mitzi Gaynor has passed away. She was 93 years old. . (more...)
Declan Bennett, Chumisa Dornford-May, Jamie Muscato, and More Will Lead UK Premiere of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
by Stephi Wild
The Donmar Warehouse has announced the full cast for the UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 which marks new Artistic Director Tim Sheader's directorial debut at the venue.. (more...)
