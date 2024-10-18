Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Saturday, October 19

Tammy Faye: A New Musical begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, October 20

Sunset Blvd. opens on Broadway

Lonny Price Directed Adaptation Of DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL Aiming for Broadway

by Joshua Wright

The classic film Dirty Dancing will be developed into a new stage production for Broadway titled, Dirty Dancing: The Musical. Lionsgate and The Path Entertainment Group, under its live stage arm Showpath, are working with the original writer of the beloved classic, Eleanor Bergstein, to develop the new musical.

Sadie Sink Will Lead JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Sadie Sink will star in John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower, on Broadway this spring. Directed by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain will begin performances on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Exclusive: 'Comedy Tonight' from Signature Theatre's A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

by Joshua Wright

Go inside rehearsals for Signature Theatre's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart. Watch the cast perform 'Comedy Tonight' in this exclusive video!

Photos: Hilton Debuts WICKED Inspired Suite at New York Hotel

by Josh Sharpe

This holiday season, Hilton and Universal Pictures invite travelers, fans and movie lovers alike to experience the magic of Oz with a spectacular, spellbinding suite at New York Hilton Midtown, where they can 'Stay Like' Wicked in celebration of the upcoming film's release.

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (High School Version) Available For Licensing From MTI

by Stephi Wild

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced that Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) is now available for non-college school groups in North America, the UK, and Australia to perform.

Mitzi Gaynor, Star of SOUTH PACIFIC, Passes Away at 93

by Josh Sharpe

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Emmy-winning singer and actress Mitzi Gaynor has passed away. She was 93 years old.

Declan Bennett, Chumisa Dornford-May, Jamie Muscato, and More Will Lead UK Premiere of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

by Stephi Wild

The Donmar Warehouse has announced the full cast for the UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 which marks new Artistic Director Tim Sheader's directorial debut at the venue.

