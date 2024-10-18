Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 18, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, October 19
Tammy Faye: A New Musical begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, October 20
Sunset Blvd. opens on Broadway

Lonny Price Directed Adaptation Of DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL Aiming for Broadway
by Joshua Wright
The classic film Dirty Dancing will be developed into a new stage production for Broadway titled, Dirty Dancing: The Musical. Lionsgate and The Path Entertainment Group, under its live stage arm Showpath, are working with the original writer of the beloved classic, Eleanor Bergstein, to develop the new musical. We've got the scoop on both the team and the show's journey to the stage.



 

Sadie Sink Will Lead JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Sadie Sink will star in John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower, on Broadway this spring. Directed by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain will begin performances on Thursday, March 20, 2025.



 

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Eisa Davis Discuss WARRIORS Album
by Michael Major
BroadwayWorld's Michael Major sat down with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis to discuss how their Warriors concept album was conceived, working with Hip-Hop royalty like Ms. Lauryn Hill, and recruiting Broadway's best like Philippa SooBilly PorterCasey LikesJasmine Cephas Jones, and more. 

Exclusive: 'Comedy Tonight' from Signature Theatre's A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
by Joshua Wright
Go inside rehearsals for Signature Theatre's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart. Watch the cast perform 'Comedy Tonight' in this exclusive video!

Photos: Hilton Debuts WICKED Inspired Suite at New York Hotel
by Josh Sharpe
This holiday season, Hilton and Universal Pictures invite travelers, fans and movie lovers alike to experience the magic of Oz with a spectacular, spellbinding suite at New York Hilton Midtown, where they can 'Stay Like' Wicked in celebration of the upcoming film's release.

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (High School Version) Available For Licensing From MTI
by Stephi Wild
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced that Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) is now available for non-college school groups in North America, the UK, and Australia to perform.

Mitzi Gaynor, Star of SOUTH PACIFIC, Passes Away at 93
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Emmy-winning singer and actress Mitzi Gaynor has passed away. She was 93 years old.  

Declan Bennett, Chumisa Dornford-May, Jamie Muscato, and More Will Lead UK Premiere of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
by Stephi Wild
The Donmar Warehouse has announced the full cast for the UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 which marks new Artistic Director Tim Sheader's directorial debut at the venue.

