ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (High School Version) Available For Licensing From MTI

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced that Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) is now available for non-college school groups in North America, the UK, and Australia to perform.

Powered by the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Once Upon a One More Time turns our favorite fairytales upside down with a clever twist: When a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine “happily ever after.”

Once Upon a One More Time weaves 23 of Britney Spears’ smash singles—like “Crazy,” “Oops!…I Did It Again,” “Circus,” “Lucky,” and “Toxic”—into “a big, modern, musical dance party, with Britney’s beating heart at its core.” (ABC News)

Non-college school groups across North America, the UK, and Australia will be the first organizations permitted to produce the show, which has optional, pre-approved edits for schools.

Drew Cohen, MTI’s President and CEO stated, “Seeing this show on Broadway, we immediately realized that there is nothing like the music of Britney Spears to energize both performers and audience members. With 23 hits from Britney’s catalogue, and a fun and brilliant book by Jon Hartmere, this is a show that will appeal to high school students and directors everywhere.”

Featuring iconic storybook characters like Snow White, Cinderella, and the wicked Stepmother, Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) weaves together a story about finding your own voice and reclaiming your story, with the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop.

“We know there is a huge demand from teachers and high school performers who can’t wait to bring this show to their stages. Giving schools the first chance to produce the show is our way of saying thank you to the dedicated members of the educational theatre market,” said John Prignano, MTI’s Chief Operations Officer and Director of Development and Education.

“I’m thrilled that Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) will add more chapters to the fairy tale under Drew and John’s stewardship and couldn’t be more pleased with MTI’s plans for it,” added Jon Hartmere.

Licensing and additional information can be found here.



