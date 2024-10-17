Photos: Hilton Debuts WICKED Inspired Suite at New York Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, Hilton and Universal Pictures invite travelers, fans and movie lovers alike to experience the magic of Oz with a spectacular, spellbinding suite at New York Hilton Midtown, where they can ‘Stay Like’ Wicked in celebration of the upcoming film’s release. With Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event arriving in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024, guests can enter the world of Wicked with a stay crafted to bring the magic of the film to life. Take a look at photos of the suite below!

Starting now, fans can book an enchanted New York City getaway between Nov. 21 and Jan. 5, 2025, by visiting HERE. Guests can step into this wickedly beautiful suite at New York Hilton Midtown that takes them on a journey along the yellow brick road. An enchanting entrance will delight guests upon arrival, featuring Emerald City-inspired wallpaper and a custom-designed door, evoking the magic of Wicked. A custom entry portal transports guests to a sophisticated living area styled after the Wizard’s Throne Room and the art deco aesthetic of the Land of Oz with no tulip left unturned, from the cozy beverage bar to the gilded green accents throughout.

Once inside the suite’s bedroom, pink goes good with green as guests are surrounded by fantastical décor inspired by the film’s central characters, Elphaba and Glinda. In the film, their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Elphaba’s side takes cues from Shiz University’s enchanted forest, positively green and moody, with tree branches twisting around the headboard and piles of enchantment books. Glinda’s side is a perfectly pink wonderland with custom wallpaper featuring a design straight from the movie and a cherry blossom tree canopy over the comfortable Hilton Serenity mattress.

Beyond the captivating decor of the suite, Hilton’s signature hospitality is infused in every aspect of the immersive ‘Stay Like’ experience. Throughout their stay, guests can enjoy magical surprises and unexpected touches to evoke the wonder of the film. A hidden beverage bar will pop up behind a custom-built bookshelf inspired by the Wizard’s Throne Room and Shiz University. Guests can enjoy a bespoke in-room happy hour, complete with signature green and pink cocktails inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. And to start their morning on an extra fantastical note, guests can look forward to a special delivery from a mystical floating balloon, filled with breakfast pastries and other delights.

Up to four guests can unlock the magic within the ‘Stay Like’ Wicked suite and enjoy staying in the heart of midtown Manhattan, the perfect way to celebrate the movie and the holidays with friends and family. The 625 sq. ft. suite also includes access to the hotel’s Executive Lounge, which offers light bites.

During and after their stay, guests can take in the enchantment of the suite with Wicked takeaways, including a whimsical backpack from the Wicked x Béis luggage collection, Wicked-inspired Beekman 1802 pampering products, OPI x Wicked nail polish collection, premium Hilton products to enhance the stay and special treats for younger fans.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

About Hilton

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,000 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years.

Photo Credit: Hilton