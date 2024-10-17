Mitzi Gaynor, Star of SOUTH PACIFIC, Passes Away at 93

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Emmy-winning singer and actress Mitzi Gaynor has passed away. She was 93 years old. Gaynor was a star of several classic movie musicals, earning acclaim for playing Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film version of South Pacific. Despite working primarily in film, she was also seen on stage in the second national tour of Anything Goes in 1989, playing the leading role of Reno Sweeney.

Gaynor made her motion picture debut in 1950 in the musical My Blue Heaven alongside Betty Grable and Dan Dailey. Her first major role came only a year later in the musical western Golden Girl, where she starred opposite Dennis Day.

She went on to star in numerous films, including Bloodhounds of Broadway and Down Among the Sheltering Palms, before landing a role in There's No Business Like Show Business, also starring Ethel Merman and Marilyn Monroe. She also appeared in the loose 1956 remake of Anything Goes with Bing Crosby.

For the big-screen adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific, Gaynor was cast in the coveted role of Nellie Forbush, first originated on Broadway by Mary Martin. The movie was a success, as she was nominated for a Golden Globe award for "Best Actress in a Musical" for her role.

In 1964, Gaynor had top billing on The Ed Sullivan Show, appearing on the same episode as The Beatles. She further ventured into television in 1967 with the first of many specials, "The Mitzi Gaynor Christmas Show." Over the next 10 years, she continued to star in a number of television specials, blending song, dance and comedy with such guest stars as Bob Hope, George Hamilton and Suzanne Pleshette.

Her television specials were honored with 18 Emmy® nominations and seven Emmy® awards, including the 2010 award for "Outstanding Entertainment/Program Special" for her PBS musical documentary, "Mitzi Gaynor: Razzle Dazzle! The Special Years."

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi