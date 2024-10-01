Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 01, 2024
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Tuesday, October 1
Yellow Face opens on Broadway
Good Bones opens at The Public Theater

Tony and Olivier Award Winner Gavin Creel Passes Away at 48
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is very saddened to report the passing of Broadway and West End performer and writer Gavin Creel, who died September 30.. (more...)



 

The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Gavin Creel
by Nicole Rosky
The Broadway community, Creel's friends and co-stars, have been sharing tributes to his life and legacy. . (more...)



 

Review Roundup: Robert Downey Jr. & More Star In MCNEAL on Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Academy Award-winner and Marvel icon, Robert Downey Jr., steps into the role of an acclaimed author obsessed by AI as he makes his Broadway debut alongside Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar in Lincoln Center Theater’s McNEAL, from Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar. Read the reviews!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

GYPSY Starring Audra McDonald Reveals Full Broadway Cast
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe. Find out who's joining Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein, and more in the show here!. (more...

THE ROOMMATE Cancels Performances Due to Illness in the Company
by Stephi Wild
The Roommate, the new Broadway play starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow, cancelled its performances this past weekend due to illness in the cast.. (more...)

Charli D'Amelio Will Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET
by Stephi Wild
Dancer and Social Media superstar Charli D’Amelio will make her Broadway debut this fall, joining the company of the hit Broadway musical & Juliet. Learn more about when you can catch her in the show here!. (more...)

Broadway Cares' Tom Viola Remembers Gavin Creel- 'We Lost the Best One'
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway has suffered a terrible loss with the death of Gavin Creel, who lost a battle with cancer at the age of 48. Gavin, a board member or Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, asked that donations in his name be made to BC/EFA.. (more...)

Justin David Sullivan Will Return to & JULIET Following Injury
by Stephi Wild
Justin David Sullivan is set to return to & Juliet on Broadway after their temporary leave from the show due to an injury.. (more...

Video: Watch Nicole Scherzinger Sing 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' & More in SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Michael Major
She's come home at last! Watch Nicole Scherzinger sing 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' and more moments from the first performance of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. The new video montage also features Tom Francis singing the title song from the musical, as well as footage of the cast getting ready.. (more...

