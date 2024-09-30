Justin David Sullivan Will Return to & JULIET Following Injury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Justin David Sullivan is set to return to & Juliet on Broadway after their temporary leave from the show due to an injury.

Sullivan took a hiatus from the production, in which they played the role of May, in August of this year, following an onstage injury, caused by an "accidental operator error." Sullivan had previously been announced to play their final performance in & Juliet on Broadway on October 27, 2024, and will still depart on that date.

Sullivan shared on their Instagram account, "After two months away, I am so excited to share that I will be easing my way back into the show in a limited capacity beginning next week to finish out my run in & Juliet on Broadway."

"Although I am still recovering from my injury, I am looking forward to getting back to doing what I love to do with the support of my cast and team, and closing out this chapter with people that I love so dearly," they said.

Justin David Sullivan made their Broadway debut in the role of May in the original Broadway cast of & Juliet. In 2023, they made waves when they removed themself from consideration for the Tony Awards as they didn't feel comfortable competing in a gendered category.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.