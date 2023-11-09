Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 9th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 9, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday, November 10

The cast of Appropriate on Broadway meets the press Sunday, November 12

Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway

Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields

by Bruce Glikas

Actor Justin Guarini hosted the Only Make Believe Gala honoring Brooke Shields on Monday November 6 at the Broadhurst Theater featuring performances by Melinda Doolittle, J Harrison Ghee, Brad Oscar, A.J. Shively, Jessica Vosk, NaTasha Yvette Williams and more. See photos from the red carpet below!

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More

by Michael Major

Watch a first look at the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical starring Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, with Tina Fey, with Tim Meadows. (more...)

SLEEP NO MORE to Play Final, 5000th Performance in January

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Sleep No More, the site-specific, immersive experience will close on January 28, 2024. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: A [Backwards] History of Old Friends

by A.A. Cristi

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along is back on Broadway! Hear the story of how this beloved musical went from flop to fan favorite.

Photos: Check Out New MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Stills With Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm & More

by Michael Major

Check out new photos from the Mean Girls movie musical, with Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, and more.. (more...)

Metropolitan Opera Will Honor Stephen Schwartz at Gala, Featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More!

by Stephi Wild

The Met presents a special benefit concert in celebration of the 75th birthday of Stephen Schwartz, the Oscar and Grammy Award–winning composer of Broadway smash-hits Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin, and lyricist for beloved film classics Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted, and more. . (more...)

Stephen Sondheim Wouldn't Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in a GYPSY Movie

by Michael Major

Barbra Streisand says that Stephen Sondheim would not let her direct and star in a Gypsy movie musical. Watch the Howard Stern video clip now!. (more...)

Aubrey Plaza Reveals She is Living With Patti LuPone While Working on DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

by Stephi Wild

A pair of New York City roommates has emerged, Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone! Plaza revealed in an interview that she is living with LuPone while working on the Off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/5/2023.. (more...)

We're Hiring! Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Social Media Coordinator

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member of our team- a Social Media Coordinator. This is a full-time, mostly work-from-home position; however, living in or near New York City is a must to support coverage of live events weekly, including opening nights, concerts, and other press events. (more...)

Video: Dolly Parton Teases the 'Clever' Way Her Broadway Musical Brings Her 'Big Story' to the Stage

by Michael Major

Dolly Parton is revealing details about her Broadway musical. Although she had a script ready for a biopic, she said she 'just kept burning with that Broadway.' Watch a video clip!. (more...)

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Musical Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. & More

by Michael Major

Watch the video trailer for the all-new holiday event “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.' (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!