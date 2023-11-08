Aubrey Plaza Reveals She is Living With Patti LuPone While Working on DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

A pair of New York City roommates has emerged, Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone! Plaza revealed in an interview with Vulture that she is living with LuPone while working on the Off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Plaza shared that LuPone makes her soup and does her laundry. "She insisted,” Plaza said. "She’s trying to whip me into shape."

She also shared more anecdotes from their experience living together thus far, including when Plaza was struggling to put into words the sensation she felt onstage.

"Patti said, ‘The performance is lifted.’ It made sense to me," Plaza shared.

Plaza came down with a case of strep throat before rehearsals for the play began, and she lamented to LuPone, "Why is this happening?", to which LuPone replied, "It’s happening because you have to toughen up."

About Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

In Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, the two characters delve into a bitter argument at a bar. Roberta is a single mother of a teenage son who spends her evenings partying, hoping to boost her self-esteem. Danny is a misunderstood loner who lives with his mother. The two strangers share their self-destructive habits and battles with addiction. As the characters excavate their deep darknesses, they make room for empathy.

Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley wrote Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, his second play, in 1984. Shanley is known for the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, and writes searing dramas that explore complex, human topics. Danny and the Deep Blue Sea premiered at the Humana Festival of New Plays at The Actors Theatre of Louisville before debuting in downtown New York with the Circle in the Square Theatre. The production stars Christopher Abbott, and Audrey Plaza in her stage debut.

The play is running at the Lucille Lortel Theatre through January 7, 2024.