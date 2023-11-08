Metropolitan Opera Will Honor Stephen Schwartz at Gala, Featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More!

The Met presents a special benefit concert in celebration of the 75th birthday of Stephen Schwartz, the Oscar and Grammy Award–winning composer of Broadway smash-hits Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin, and lyricist for beloved film classics Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted, and more. Stars of Broadway, Hollywood, opera, and popular music come together to give performances of Schwartz’s greatest hits in tribute to his decades of artistic achievements and ongoing contributions to musical theater. Proceeds of this special event support the Metropolitan Opera.

The gala event will take place on December 11.

Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 8, at 12PM ET.

Patrons and Guild members at the Supporting level ($150) and above are eligible to purchase single tickets now.

Featuring performances by:

Shoshana Bean

Angel Blue

Kristin Chenoweth

Anthony Roth Costanzo

Raúl Esparza

Sutton Foster

Nick Jonas

Lindsay Mendez

Alex Newell

Leslie Odom Jr.

David Phelps

Ben Platt

Paulo Szot

Jeanine Tesori

Trisha Yearwood

Music Director: Rob Fisher

Stage Director: Michael Mayer

Additional artists to be announced