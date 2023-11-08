Metropolitan Opera Will Honor Stephen Schwartz at Gala, Featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More!

The gala event will take place on December 11. 

By: Nov. 08, 2023

The Met presents a special benefit concert in celebration of the 75th birthday of Stephen Schwartz, the Oscar and Grammy Award–winning composer of Broadway smash-hits Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin, and lyricist for beloved film classics Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted, and more. Stars of Broadway, Hollywood, opera, and popular music come together to give performances of Schwartz’s greatest hits in tribute to his decades of artistic achievements and ongoing contributions to musical theater. Proceeds of this special event support the Metropolitan Opera.

The gala event will take place on December 11. 

Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 8, at 12PM ET.

Patrons and Guild members at the Supporting level ($150) and above are eligible to purchase single tickets now.

Featuring performances by:

Shoshana Bean
Angel Blue
Kristin Chenoweth
Anthony Roth Costanzo
Raúl Esparza
Sutton Foster
Nick Jonas
Lindsay Mendez
Alex Newell
Leslie Odom Jr.
David Phelps
Ben Platt
Paulo Szot
Jeanine Tesori
Trisha Yearwood

Music Director: Rob Fisher
Stage Director: Michael Mayer

Additional artists to be announced




