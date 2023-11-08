Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Musical Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. & More

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is set to debut globally on November 22 on Apple TV+.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Apple revealed the trailer for the all-new holiday event “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” set to debut globally on November 22 on Apple TV+, and announced a companion album launching the same date, available on all music streaming platforms.

Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special will feature Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

Joining Waddingham on stage will include Leslie Odom Jr., Luke Evans, Sam Ryder, Phil Dunster and more special guests, with additional performers including the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers and an 18-piece band. Along the way, Hannah shares her personal journey to this magical moment with anecdotes and memories about her own holiday experiences.

The live soundtrack, available for pre-save, will be available on all music streaming platforms via Platoon on November 22, and features every musical highlight from the special. Waddingham’s performance of “What Christmas Means To Me” is available as a single now. 

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco and produced by Done + Dusted (“Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies). They are also the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

The holiday special is directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

Watch the new trailer here:






