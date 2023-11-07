We're Hiring! Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Social Media Coordinator

Apply today to join our team as our Social Media Coordinator

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 3 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo 4 Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

We're Hiring! Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Social Media Coordinator

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member of our team- a Social Media Coordinator. This is a full-time, mostly work-from-home position; however, living in or near New York City is a must to support coverage of live events weekly, including opening nights, concerts, and other press events. 

Compensation: $40,000 - $50,000 range (commensurate with experience), overtime for work above 40 hours a week, health benefits + 401k.

Essential duties will include, but are not limited to:

· Developing and executing a social media strategy for existing editorial content, and social-first content on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, TikTok, and a number of up-and-coming platforms

· Identifying breaking news and ensuring that content is rapidly posted across all platforms

· Focusing on audience engagement and weekly growth across each social platform

· Working on on-site social media strategies and execution at major events

· Creating and editing photo and video content across all BWW platforms

· Reporting daily on the latest social media conversations, trends, and responses happening both across the BroadwayWorld brand and the industry

· Running analytics on content performance and working with the digital team on adjusting strategies across all networks to respond to trends in real time.

· Work to engage BroadwayWorld's audience across all platforms including monitoring reader comments (on social media and the site's active message board community)

· Assisting the editorial and advertising teams in content creation

· Working closely with the team on other special projects, as assigned

Requirements for success:

· The ideal candidate is a self-starter who can identify business needs and own projects while balancing ongoing daily responsibilities. 

· Ability to work, at times, under pressure in a fast-paced environment

· Digital or social media communications and/or marketing experience

· Data analytics experience (both social and web)

· Successful track record in managing social media in the Entertainment space

· Experience with social media design/content best practices

· Enthusiastic self-starter who is both proactive and curious

· Video, photography, graphic design skills are a must

Essential Skills:

Web content management systems, Final Cut Pro or equivalent video editing software, Adobe Photoshop/Creative Suite, Canva.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to the social team (apply@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Social Media Coordinator Applicant - Your Name'. Samples of previous work or portfolio are a plus!

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside the SIX Exhibit Opening at The Museum of Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside the SIX Exhibit Opening at The Museum of Broadway

Get a sneak peek at the photos from the opening of the SIX exhibit at The Museum of Broadway. Discover the incredible costumes, set designs, and more in this exclusive gallery.

2
Video: Reneé Rapp Performs Snow Angel In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Photo
Video: Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater

Reneé Rapp has been named Vevo's first-ever DSCVR Artist of the Year in honor of their annual Artist to Watch programs tenth anniversary. Watch a preview video of Rapp's 'Snow Angel' performance, which was filmed inside Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, where Rapp made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls.

3
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Show at the Apollo Photo
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Show at the Apollo

Shoshana and Kristin’s enduring friendship dates back to 2003 when their paths crossed at Broadway’s Wicked. The two have maintained an off-stage friendship since and recently connected on the green carpet for Wicked’s 20th Anniversary celebration.  In 2019, Shoshana joined Kristin as her special guest in her Broadway residency “For the Girls”.

4
Review Roundup: Barbra Streisand Releases Her Memoir Photo
Review Roundup: Barbra Streisand Releases Her Memoir

Barbra Streisand's long-awaited memoir is officially out now! In 'My Name Is Barbra,' the EGOT winner tells her own story about her life and career, from growing up in Brooklyn to her breakout performance in Funny Girl (musical and film) to successes in the years that followed. Find out what critics thought now!

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 11/7/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 11/7/2023
Meet Columbia Alumni Behind Some of Broadway's Biggest HitsMeet Columbia Alumni Behind Some of Broadway's Biggest Hits
Broadway Buying Guide: November 6, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: November 6, 2023
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Stephen SchwartzBroadway Jukebox: The Best of Stephen Schwartz

Videos

Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles Video
Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You