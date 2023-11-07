Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields

The event raised $850,000 in crucial funds to support OMB’s interactive theatre programming. 

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 3 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo 4 Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

Actor Justin Guarini hosted the Only Make Believe Gala honoring Brooke Shields on Monday November 6 at the Broadhurst Theater featuring performances by Melinda Doolittle, J Harrison Ghee, Brad Oscar, A.J. Shively, Jessica Vosk, NaTasha Yvette Williams and special appearances by Alicia Quarles, Orfeh and Umbrella Lina. See photos from the red carpet below!
 
The event raised $850,000 in crucial funds to support OMB’s interactive theatre programming. 
 
 
Only Make Believe brings interactive theatre with professional actors to over 100,000 children in pediatric hospitals, care facilities, and special education schools. All shows are completely free of charge to children and their families. We are dedicated to the principle that engaging a child’s imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills.
 

OMB was thrilled to honor Brooke Shields with the James Hammerstein award for advocacy and activism, Kimberley D. Harris, Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation and General Counsel of NBCUniversal with the OMB founders award, and long time OMB participant Christopher Christy with the Clay Stefani Award as they celebrated their milestone of serving 100,000 children since 1999 with a spectacular show. Directed by Brad Oscar with musical direction by Steven Jamail.

 

Only Make Believe celebrates a milestone this year, serving 100,000 children since its inception in 1999. For decades, Only Make Believe has helped to enhance the lives of children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities. Through Only Make Believe, professional actors work with these children either in-person or virtually to empower and explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking and express emotion through interactive theatre. 

 

Only Make Believe (OMB) creates interactive theatre with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. Inspiring joy and imagination, our professional actors engage children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities, fostering social and emotional growth. OMB is dedicated to the principle that engaging a child’s imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills. 

 
To learn more about Only Make Believe, please visit www.onlymakebelieve.org

Photo Credit; Bruce Glikas 

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Justin Guarini

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Justin Guarini

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Justin Guarini

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brad Oscar and Justin Guarini

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brad Oscar

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brad Oscar

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Diego Prieto and Brad Oscar

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Diego Prieto and Brad Oscar

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Orfeh

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Orfeh

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Jessica Vosk

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Jessica Vosk

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Melinda Doolittle

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Melinda Doolittle

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
A.J. Shively

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
A.J. Shively

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Alyssa May Gold

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Alyssa May Gold

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brenda Braxton

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brenda Braxton

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Ryan Duncan

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Ryan Duncan

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Clint Ramos

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Clint Ramos

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Alicia Quarles

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Alicia Quarles

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Caesar Samayoa

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Caesar Samayoa

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Marissa Rosen

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Marissa Rosen

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Barbara Crampton

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Barbara Crampton

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Ellen Adair

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Ellen Adair

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Dea Julien

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Dea Julien

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Umbrella Lina

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Umbrella Lina

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brad Oscar and Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brad Oscar and Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
J. Harrison Ghee and Only Make Believe Executive Artistic Director Tamela Aldridge

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
J. Harrison Ghee and Only Make Believe Executive Artistic Director Tamela Aldridge

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Director Brad Oscar and Musical Director Steven Jamail

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Orfeh and Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brad Oscar and J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy and 2023 James Hammerstein Award Honoree Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy and 2023 James Hammerstein Award Honoree Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Orfeh and Justin Guarini

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields and Jessica Vosk

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
NaTasha Yvette Williams and J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
2023 Only Make Believe Board with 2023 Founders Award Honoree Kimberley D. Harris

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
The 2023 Only Make Believe Acting Company

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
2023 Only Make Believe Company Members

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brenda Braxton and J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Diego Prieto, Brooke Shields and Brad Oscar

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Dave Godar and Jessica Vosk

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
J. Harrison Ghee, Melinda Doolittle, Umbrella Lina and Justin Guarini

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Melinda Doolittle and Justin Guarini

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Melinda Doolittle and Justin Guarini

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields and Alicia Quarles

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
J. Harrison Ghee and Melinda Doolittle

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
J. Harrison Ghee, Jessica Vosk, Melinda Doolittle and Justin Guarini

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Melinda Doolittle and Jessica Vosk

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Dr. Linda Dahl and Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Orfeh and J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy and Family

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Marissa Rosen, Jessica Vosk and Melinda Doolittle

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Musical Director Steven Jamail and The 2023 Only Make Believe Band: Micah Burgess, Colin Dean, Judy Kang and Jeremy Yaddaw

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Musical Director Steven Jamail, Brooke Shields and Orfeh

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Alicia Quarles, 2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy and Only Make Believe Executive Artistic Director Tamela Aldridge

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Justin Guarini and Musical Director Steven Jamail

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Justin Guarini and Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Justin Guarini, Brooke Shields and Orfeh

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Only Make Believe Executive Artistic Director Tamela Aldridge, Brooke Shields and Justin Guarini



RELATED STORIES

1
Kristin Chenoweth To Join Shoshana Bean Holiday Concert At NY Apollo Theatre, December 4 Photo
Kristin Chenoweth To Join Shoshana Bean Holiday Concert At NY Apollo Theatre, December 4

Shoshana Bean will be joined by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater on Monday, December 4th at 7:30PM.

2
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

First look! Broadway In Chicago's BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical met the press this week at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. Get your first look at the world premiere cast performing, 'Where I Wanna Be' led by Jasmine Amy Rogers, in a production from Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.  See the video!

3
Photos: Go Inside HARMONYs Ice Cream Social Photo
Photos: Go Inside HARMONY's Ice Cream Social

Dive into HARMONY's Ice Cream Social with photos! Get an inside look at the event, featuring actors Chip Zien, Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess, and more.

4
Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorlds Social Media Coordinator Photo
Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Social Media Coordinator

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member of our team- a Social Media Coordinator. This is a full-time, mostly work-from-home position; however, living in or near New York City is a must to support coverage of live events weekly, including opening nights, concerts, and other press events. 

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Sutton Foster, LaChanze & More Attend PAL JOEY Gala Performance at New York City CenterPhotos: Sutton Foster, LaChanze & More Attend PAL JOEY Gala Performance at New York City Center
Photos: Tony Danza, Mark Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THATPhotos: Tony Danza, Mark Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT
Photos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Photos: Go Inside The New Group's SABBATH'S THEATER Opening Night CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside The New Group's SABBATH'S THEATER Opening Night Celebration

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HADESTOWN
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You