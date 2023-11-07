Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields

The event raised $850,000 in crucial funds to support OMB’s interactive theatre programming.
POPULAR
OMB was thrilled to honor Brooke Shields with the James Hammerstein award for advocacy and activism, Kimberley D. Harris, Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation and General Counsel of NBCUniversal with the OMB founders award, and long time OMB participant Christopher Christy with the Clay Stefani Award as they celebrated their milestone of serving 100,000 children since 1999 with a spectacular show. Directed by Brad Oscar with musical direction by Steven Jamail.
Only Make Believe celebrates a milestone this year, serving 100,000 children since its inception in 1999. For decades, Only Make Believe has helped to enhance the lives of children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities. Through Only Make Believe, professional actors work with these children either in-person or virtually to empower and explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking and express emotion through interactive theatre.
Only Make Believe (OMB) creates interactive theatre with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. Inspiring joy and imagination, our professional actors engage children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities, fostering social and emotional growth. OMB is dedicated to the principle that engaging a child’s imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills.
Photo Credit; Bruce Glikas
Orfeh
Orfeh
A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively
Alicia Quarles
Alicia Quarles
Barbara Crampton
Barbara Crampton
Umbrella Lina
Umbrella Lina
J. Harrison Ghee and Only Make Believe Executive Artistic Director Tamela Aldridge
J. Harrison Ghee and Only Make Believe Executive Artistic Director Tamela Aldridge
Director Brad Oscar and Musical Director Steven Jamail
Orfeh and Brooke Shields
Brad Oscar and J. Harrison Ghee
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy and 2023 James Hammerstein Award Honoree Brooke Shields
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy and 2023 James Hammerstein Award Honoree Brooke Shields
Orfeh and Justin Guarini
Brooke Shields and Jessica Vosk
NaTasha Yvette Williams and J. Harrison Ghee
2023 Only Make Believe Board with 2023 Founders Award Honoree Kimberley D. Harris
The 2023 Only Make Believe Acting Company
2023 Only Make Believe Company Members
Brenda Braxton and J. Harrison Ghee
Diego Prieto, Brooke Shields and Brad Oscar
Dave Godar and Jessica Vosk
J. Harrison Ghee, Melinda Doolittle, Umbrella Lina and Justin Guarini
Melinda Doolittle and Justin Guarini
Melinda Doolittle and Justin Guarini
Brooke Shields and Alicia Quarles
J. Harrison Ghee and Melinda Doolittle
J. Harrison Ghee, Jessica Vosk, Melinda Doolittle and Justin Guarini
Brooke Shields and NaTasha Yvette Williams
Melinda Doolittle and Jessica Vosk
Dr. Linda Dahl and Brooke Shields
Orfeh and J. Harrison Ghee
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy
2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy and Family
Marissa Rosen, Jessica Vosk and Melinda Doolittle
Musical Director Steven Jamail and The 2023 Only Make Believe Band: Micah Burgess, Colin Dean, Judy Kang and Jeremy Yaddaw
Musical Director Steven Jamail, Brooke Shields and Orfeh
Alicia Quarles, 2023 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Christopher Christy and Only Make Believe Executive Artistic Director Tamela Aldridge
Justin Guarini and Musical Director Steven Jamail
Justin Guarini and Brooke Shields
Justin Guarini, Brooke Shields and Orfeh
Only Make Believe Executive Artistic Director Tamela Aldridge, Brooke Shields and Justin Guarini
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You