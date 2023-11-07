Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields

Actor Justin Guarini hosted the Only Make Believe Gala honoring Brooke Shields on Monday November 6 at the Broadhurst Theater featuring performances by Melinda Doolittle, J Harrison Ghee, Brad Oscar, A.J. Shively, Jessica Vosk, NaTasha Yvette Williams and special appearances by Alicia Quarles, Orfeh and Umbrella Lina. See photos from the red carpet below!

The event raised $850,000 in crucial funds to support OMB’s interactive theatre programming.

Only Make Believe brings interactive theatre with professional actors to over 100,000 children in pediatric hospitals, care facilities, and special education schools. All shows are completely free of charge to children and their families.

OMB was thrilled to honor Brooke Shields with the James Hammerstein award for advocacy and activism, Kimberley D. Harris, Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation and General Counsel of NBCUniversal with the OMB founders award, and long time OMB participant Christopher Christy with the Clay Stefani Award as they celebrated their milestone of serving 100,000 children since 1999 with a spectacular show. Directed by Brad Oscar with musical direction by Steven Jamail.

Only Make Believe celebrates a milestone this year, serving 100,000 children since its inception in 1999. For decades, Only Make Believe has helped to enhance the lives of children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities. Through Only Make Believe, professional actors work with these children either in-person or virtually to empower and explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking and express emotion through interactive theatre. Only Make Believe (OMB) creates interactive theatre with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. Inspiring joy and imagination, our professional actors engage children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities, fostering social and emotional growth. OMB is dedicated to the principle that engaging a child’s imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills. To learn more about Only Make Believe, please visit To learn more about Only Make Believe, please visit www.onlymakebelieve.org

Photo Credit; Bruce Glikas