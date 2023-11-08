Video: Dolly Parton Teases the 'Clever' Way Her Broadway Musical Brings Her 'Big Story' to the Stage

Parton hopes for the musical to open on Broadway in the spring of 2025.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 1 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary Photo 2 Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date

Dolly Parton is revealing new details about her upcoming Broadway musical.

"I am working on my life story on Broadway," Parton shares in an ABC interview with Robin Roberts. "I'm hoping to be on Broadway in the spring of '25. I tried to do that years ago, and just before COVID, I had it almost ready to go. And then COVID hit and then Broadway kind of shut down."

After COVID shut the Broadway production down, Parton said she considered turning the musical into a biopic. Although she had a script ready for the film, she said she "just kept burning with that Broadway."

Now working with film producer Maria Schlatter to bring her "big story" to the stage, Parton is teasing the "clever" way the musical will be presented.

"It just touches on my past and the present, but the Porter Wagoner days and my childhood days, and my early days. And even trying to find the ways to get all the other stuff through characters and songs."

Last month, Beetlejuice alum Kerry Butler starred in a private reading of the upcoming musical, which Parton was heavily involved in.

"I've written all the songs and all the music, and I've chosen the music, what I didn't write, which is 90% of it, 95% of it," she added. "But then there's a few songs we chose, duets with Porter and I, things like that."

While no further casting and plans for the musical have been revealed, Parton went on to tell Roberts that she is looking forward to sharing the project with theatre audiences.

"It tells a good story," Parton said. "I think people are gonna enjoy the way we've done it."

While Dolly Parton fans will have to wait until 2025 to see her story on Broadway, they can hear more about her upcoming "Rockstar" album, her relaionship with Miley Cyrus, and more in her ABC interview special. 

"Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock and Roll" is now streaming on Hulu. Her new album, "Rockstar," will be released on November 17.

Watch a preview of the special here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Metropolitan Opera Will Honor Stephen Schwartz at 2023-24 Gala Photo
Metropolitan Opera Will Honor Stephen Schwartz at 2023-24 Gala

The Met presents a special benefit concert in celebration of the 75th birthday of Stephen Schwartz, the Oscar and Grammy Award–winning composer of Broadway smash-hits Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin, and lyricist for beloved film classics Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted, and more.

2
Video: Dolly Parton Teases Her Clever New Broadway Musical Photo
Video: Dolly Parton Teases Her 'Clever' New Broadway Musical

Dolly Parton is revealing new details about her upcoming Broadway musical. Although she had a script ready for a biopic, she said she 'just kept burning with that Broadway.' Now working with film producer Maria Schlatter to bring her 'big story' to the stage, a private reading was recently held with Beetlejuice alum Kerry Butler playing Parton.

3
Video: Arielle Jacobs Shares Touching Moment She Found Out Will Star in HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: Arielle Jacobs Shares Touching Moment She Found Out Will Star in HERE LIES LOVE

In the wake of the show's closing announcement, Arielle Jacobs took to social media to share a video of the moment she received the call that she would be starring in Here Lies Love on Broadway.

4
Review Roundup: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans Photo
Review Roundup: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans

Michael Grandage Company just celebrated opening night of Marcelo Dos Santos’ new comedy Backstairs Billy which looks at a pivotal moment in the 50 year relationship between the Queen Mother and her loyal servant William “Billy” Tallon. Michael Grandage directs Penelope Wilton as the Queen Mother and Luke Evans as Billy.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

WhoMadeWho Announces Upcoming Global Live TourWhoMadeWho Announces Upcoming Global Live Tour
JHart Releases Debut EP 'The Wishing, The Waiting, The Longing' on FridayJHart Releases Debut EP 'The Wishing, The Waiting, The Longing' on Friday
Showtime Announces Series Finale of THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTHShowtime Announces Series Finale of THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH
ELF IN CONCERT National Tour Hits The Road This Month On The Heels Of The Film's 20th AnniversaryELF IN CONCERT National Tour Hits The Road This Month On The Heels Of The Film's 20th Anniversary

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You