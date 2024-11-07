Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 7, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: Audra McDonald Sings in New GYPSY Promo

by Nicole Rosky

Directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, GYPSY is coming back to Broadway later this month. Watch all four stars and listen to a small clip from 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' in this brand new promo video. . (more...)

Character Breakdown: TAMMY FAYE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

by Joey Mervis

Tammy Faye has taken the stage at the Palace Theatre! The new musical is now in Broadway previews and is set to open on Thursday, November 14. In this video, watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!. (more...)

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below

by Bruce Glikas

Sting returned to 54 Below with members of the original Broadway cast and orchestra of his Tony-nominated musical The Last Ship to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Ariana Grande Plans to Pursue More Musical Theatre; Will Release Less Pop Music

by Michael Major

Ariana Grande revealed on Wicked co-star Bowen Yang's Las Culturistas podcast that she plans to focus more on Broadway and acting as opposed to pop music in the coming years. She gushed over her love of Sherie Renee Scott, Sutton Foster, and more.. (more...)

Review Roundup: SHUCKED Launches North American Tour

by Stephi Wild

The North American tour of Shucked has officially launched, kicking off in Providence, RI in October 2024. Read the reviews so far for Shucked on tour here!. (more...)

THE GREAT GATSBY Will Open in the West End in 2025

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby is headed to the West End! The musical will make its West End debut at The London Coliseum next spring.. (more...)

Video: Cast of RAGTIME at New York City Center Sings 'Till We Reach That Day'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch the cast of New York City Center's Ragtime perform 'Till We Reach That Day.' Learn more about the production starring Joshua Henry and more, and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

