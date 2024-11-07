Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 7, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 7, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Video: Audra McDonald Sings in New GYPSY Promo
Character Breakdown: TAMMY FAYE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below
Ariana Grande Plans to Pursue More Musical Theatre; Will Release Less Pop Music
by Michael Major
Ariana Grande revealed on Wicked co-star Bowen Yang's Las Culturistas podcast that she plans to focus more on Broadway and acting as opposed to pop music in the coming years. She gushed over her love of Sherie Renee Scott, Sutton Foster, and more.. (more...)
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Launches North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American tour of Shucked has officially launched, kicking off in Providence, RI in October 2024. Read the reviews so far for Shucked on tour here!. (more...)
THE GREAT GATSBY Will Open in the West End in 2025
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby is headed to the West End! The musical will make its West End debut at The London Coliseum next spring.. (more...)
Video: Cast of RAGTIME at New York City Center Sings 'Till We Reach That Day'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch the cast of New York City Center's Ragtime perform 'Till We Reach That Day.' Learn more about the production starring Joshua Henry and more, and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
