Review Roundup: SHUCKED Launches North American Tour

The North American tour of Shucked has officially launched, kicking off in Providence, RI in October 2024. Read the reviews so far for Shucked below!

Shucked is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

The cast includes Miki Abraham as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstam as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi as Peanut, Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots) as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp as Gordy and Danielle Wade as Maizy.

The cast also includes Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Chani Wereley.

Erica Cataldi-Roberts, BroadwayWorld: Believe everything you’ve read or heard about Shucked’s relentless one liners, puns, and Dad jokes, because this is absolutely true. Your enjoyment - or not - of such quips will greatly factor into your overall enjoyment of the show. The show’s plot is fairly thin - in fact, much of the dramatic tension is openly solved before intermission. This almost makes one wonder if keeping the audience laughing was done at the expense of crafting a more sophisticated story. While many of the jokes are warranted, others are shoehorned in, sometimes at length, to the point where I sometimes found myself hoping the show could simply move on.

Will Demers, Edge Media Network: All of the actors seem at home here. You'd never know this is their first stop on the tour. Grand vocals, fun choreography, and some slapstick round out a fun night of light entertainment with the promise of a neat and happy (and somewhat sappy) resolution by the end of act two. Kids will enjoy the neat production numbers and visuals, and adults will giggle at the many double entendres and maybe even want to sing along.