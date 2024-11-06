News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 06, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2024 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, November 9
Elf the Musical begins previews on Broadway

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/3/24 - WICKED, MJ & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/3/2024.. (more...)



 

Video: EUREKA DAY Cast Gets Ready for Broadway
by Joey Mervis
Up next at Manhattan Theatre Club is Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day, starring Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz. Watch as the cast tells us more about the new play in this video.. (more...)



 

Richard Short Shares Favorite Backstage Moments in THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA
by Stephi Wild
In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving. In this edition, we catch up with Richard Short, who plays Bill/Mr. Halliwell in The Hills of California.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive Video: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Signature Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Get an exclusive first look at Signature Theatre's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart.. (more...

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance
by Bruce Glikas
The Book of Mormon celebrated its 5,000th performance on Broadway on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment! See photos here! . (more...

Uncovering REAL HOUSEWIVES Star Britani Bateman's Musical Theatre Roots
by Michael Major
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City audiences know Britani Bateman for her on and off relationship with Jared Osmond and feud with Mary Cosby, but not her musical theatre past. Watch videos of her singing Sondheim, Miss Saigon, and more!. (more...

Michael Jackson Biopic Moves 2025 Release Date
by Josh Sharpe
Michael Jackson fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see his biopic. Michael, the upcoming film centering on the iconic artist, has moved its theatrical release date from the previously announced April 18, 2025 to October 3, 2025.. (more...

Kate Baldwin, Dylan Baker & More Join THE GILDED AGE Season 3
by Josh Sharpe
The third season of The Gilded Age has added six more stars to its supporting lineup, including several Broadway alums. ate Baldwin, Dylan Baker, Michael Cumpsty, John Ellison Conlee, Bobby Steggert, and Hannah Shealy will all appear in the show's upcoming season.. (more...)

Eden Espinosa, Christopher Fitzgerald, and More Will Lead CHRISTMAS TIME IN THE CITY Concert
by Stephi Wild
Returning for its second year after a sold-out debut, the Broadway holiday concert, Christmas Time in the City, will once again return to the historic Church of St. Paul the Apostle.. (more...)

Video: Gerard Butler Sings in First Trailer for THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN WONDERLAND Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Hulu has released the first trailer for The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, the upcoming animated musical featuring Emilia Clarke and Gerard Butler. The film is slated to stream on Prime Video and Hulu on November 15 in the U.S. Watch the trailer now!. (more...)

Patina Miller

Other birthdays on this date include:
Emma Stone
Ethan Hawke
Barrett Wilbert Weed 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Another day, another destiny."

- Les Miserables

 



