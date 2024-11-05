Eden Espinosa, Christopher Fitzgerald, and More Will Lead CHRISTMAS TIME IN THE CITY Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Returning for its second year after a sold-out debut, the Broadway holiday concert, Christmas Time in the City, will once again return to the historic Church of St. Paul the Apostle on December 12, 2024. Featuring original Broadway-style arrangements of beloved Christmas classics, this enchanting evening brings together seven celebrated Broadway stars, a 25-piece orchestra, and a 70-voice cross-borough community chorus for a performance that is quickly becoming a must-see holiday tradition in New York City.

This year's performers include Tony nominees Eden Espinosa (Lempicka, Wicked), and Chris Fitzgerald (Wicked, Waitress, Spamalot), Quinten Earl Darrington (MJ The Musical, Once on this Island), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Orange is the New Black), Alysha Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot), Eleri Ward (Gatsby: The American Myth, Josh Groban's Harmony Tour), and Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel) who will bring their extraordinary talents to cherished holiday songs. This festive evening offers fresh and creative interpretations—grand, dramatic arrangements and tender folk melodies woven seamlessly together—while preserving the heartwarming nostalgia of the classics.

Produced by Joey Chancey, the event's Executive Producer and Music Supervisor, alongside creative producer Hannah Oren and director Jack Cummings III—known for their work on Transport Group's recent sold-out FOLLIES in Concert at Carnegie Hall—Christmas Time in the City is designed to bring warmth and togetherness to the holiday season. “The holidays are often thought of as joyous celebrations with family and friends, yet they can also remind us of loved ones who are no longer with us,” Chancey reflects. “May this evening provide a sense of togetherness, where we can lift one another up and embrace the true spirit of the season—to have hope, feel gratitude for the joy around us, and cherish our community. Music has a unique ability to awaken deep emotions within us, something we not only hear but also feel."