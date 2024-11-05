Michael Jackson Biopic Moves 2025 Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Jackson fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see his film biopic. Michael, the upcoming film centering on the iconic artist, has moved its theatrical release date from the previously announced April 18, 2025 to October 3, 2025, according to Deadline.

The film upcoming film stars Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson in the role of his late uncle. The cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, Nia Longer, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham have been cast as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively.

The movie is said to bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. This epic, cinematic film will examine Jackson’s triumphs and tragedies — from his human side, to his public and private struggles, to the accusations and the 24/7 media microscope Jackson lived under, even at his artistic apex.

The all-star filmmaking team will also capture Michael’s undeniable creative genius, recreating his most memorable, iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look at one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

The upcoming film is unrelated to MJ the Musical, currently on tour as well as playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.