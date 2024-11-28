Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28, 2024

Happy Thanksgiving, BroadwayWorld! It is November 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, November 28

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Saturday, November 30

Once Upon a Mattress closes on Broadway

Video: The 40 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Sidney Paterra

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions is also responsible for helping to bring some of our favorite Broadway shows and performances to the small screen. Our team has rounded up 35 of the very best performances from Broadway in year's past.. (more...)

Interview: Adrian Blake Enscoe is the November 2024 Debut of the Month

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's November Debut of the Month interview with Adrian Blake Ensue, who is currently starring in Swept Away on Broadway, featuring the music of The Avett Brothers.. (more...)

Video: Mo Rocca Unpacks the Late In Life Triumphs of Broadway Roctogenarians

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

From beloved CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca comes an inspiring collection of stories that celebrates the triumphs of people who made their biggest marks late in life. Watch in this video as he explains what a roctogenarian is!. (more...)

WICKED Movie Score Album Tracklist Revealed; Pre-Orders Now Open

by Josh Sharpe

The tracklist for the score album by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell album has been revealed and pre-orders for the album are now open. Listen to the first track from the album here.. (more...)

Beyoncé Sent Michelle Williams Flowers 'Bigger Than Her Dressing Room' For DEATH BECOMES HER

by Michael Major

Michelle Williams received quite the opening night gift from Beyoncé. While she is known for sending extravagant floral arrangements, she spared no expense for her Destiny's Child sister's opening night on Broadway in Death Becomes Her. . (more...)

Review Roundup: THE DEAD, 1904 at the Irish Rep

by Nicole Rosky

Next up at the Irish Repertory Theatre is The Dead, 1904, the immersive adaptation of James Joyce’s classic story. Adapted by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz, it is directed by Irish Rep co-founder Ciarán O’Reilly. Check out what the critics are saying about the new revival!. (more...)

Video: Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'What About Love?' in THE COLOR PURPLE Reunion

by Josh Sharpe

Cynthia Erivo recently visited The Jennifer Hudson Sho and the two powerhouses came together to deliver a performance of Celie and Shug's song “What About Love?” from The Color Purple. They also reflected on their time in that production, discussed Wicked, and more. Watch the performance and interview now!. (more...)

Video: New WICKED Movie Featurette Spotlights Special Cameos

by Josh Sharpe

The Wicked movie account has shared a new video highlighting two very special cameo appearances that show up in the new film. Take a look at the video here but, fair warning: it contains major spoilers from the movie!. (more...)

Video: Watch Katie Brayben Perform 'In My Prime Time' in TAMMY FAYE

by Michael Major

Watch a video of Katie Brayben performing 'In My Prime Time' in Tammy Faye on Broadway. The song was written by Elton John and Jake Shears. After 29 performances, the musical will close early next month.. (more...)

