Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28, 2024

Happy Thanksgiving, BroadwayWorld! It is November 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 28, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28, 2024 Image
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, November 28
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Saturday, November 30
Once Upon a Mattress closes on Broadway

Video: The 40 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Sidney Paterra
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions is also responsible for helping to bring some of our favorite Broadway shows and performances to the small screen. Our team has rounded up 35 of the very best performances from Broadway in year's past.. (more...



 

Interview: Adrian Blake Enscoe is the November 2024 Debut of the Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Read BroadwayWorld's November Debut of the Month interview with Adrian Blake Ensue, who is currently starring in Swept Away on Broadway, featuring the music of The Avett Brothers.. (more...)



 

Video: Mo Rocca Unpacks the Late In Life Triumphs of Broadway Roctogenarians
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
From beloved CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca comes an inspiring collection of stories that celebrates the triumphs of people who made their biggest marks late in life. Watch in this video as he explains what a roctogenarian is!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

WICKED Movie Score Album Tracklist Revealed; Pre-Orders Now Open
by Josh Sharpe
The tracklist for the score album by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell album has been revealed and pre-orders for the album are now open. Listen to the first track from the album here.. (more...)  

Beyoncé Sent Michelle Williams Flowers 'Bigger Than Her Dressing Room' For DEATH BECOMES HER
by Michael Major
Michelle Williams received quite the opening night gift from Beyoncé. While she is known for sending extravagant floral arrangements, she spared no expense for her Destiny's Child sister's opening night on Broadway in Death Becomes Her. . (more...)

Review Roundup: THE DEAD, 1904 at the Irish Rep
by Nicole Rosky
Next up at the Irish Repertory Theatre is The Dead, 1904, the immersive adaptation of James Joyce’s classic story. Adapted by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz, it is directed by Irish Rep co-founder Ciarán O’Reilly. Check out what the critics are saying about the new revival!. (more...

Video: Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'What About Love?' in THE COLOR PURPLE Reunion
by Josh Sharpe
Cynthia Erivo recently visited The Jennifer Hudson Sho and the two powerhouses came together to deliver a performance of Celie and Shug's song “What About Love?” from The Color Purple. They also reflected on their time in that production, discussed Wicked, and more. Watch the performance and interview now!. (more...)

Video: New WICKED Movie Featurette Spotlights Special Cameos
by Josh Sharpe
The Wicked movie account has shared a new video highlighting two very special cameo appearances that show up in the new film. Take a look at the video here but, fair warning: it contains major spoilers from the movie!. (more...)

Video: Watch Katie Brayben Perform 'In My Prime Time' in TAMMY FAYE
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Katie Brayben performing 'In My Prime Time' in Tammy Faye on Broadway. The song was written by Elton John and Jake Shears. After 29 performances, the musical will close early next month.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"And if darkness is all around
Your soul will will be double unbright
But if your eye is sound
Your whole body will be filled with light!"

- Godspell




