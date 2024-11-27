Beyoncé Sent Michelle Williams Flowers 'Bigger Than Her Dressing Room' For DEATH BECOMES HER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michelle Williams received quite the opening night gift from Beyoncé.

While the Grammy-winning superstar is known for sending extravagant floral arrangements, she spared no expense for her Destiny's Child sister's opening night on Broadway in Death Becomes Her.

"Bey sent me some flowers that are bigger than my dressing room," Williams said on the purple carpet at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre on opening night.

Beyoncé attended the opening night of the Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard-led Broadway musical with her mother, Tina Knowles, and third Destiny's Child member, Kelly Rowland. She took to Instagram to share a video inside her visit, set to Grammy-nominated Miley Cyrus duet, "II MOST WANTED."

"I try not to cry too early in the day BUT……. My sisters 4ever," Williams commented on the post.

Tina Knowles took to social media to share her thoughts on the production, saying that Michelle "killed this role" and that the production was "definitely in the top five Broadway plays that I've ever seen everything from the costumes to the choreography to the singing to the dancing set was fabulous."

Pledging to "go back many times," Knowles went on to say that Williams "sounded incredible, she looked so gorgeous, and she embodied the character." She continued to reveal that she enjoyed the musical adaptation more than the original film.

About Death Becomes Her

In Death Becomes Her, Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away.

As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

The new musical opened on Broadway just last week at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, DEATH BECOMES HER features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

The production also stars Christopher Sieber, Taurean Everett and Josh Lamon. The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.