Video: Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'What About Love?' in THE COLOR PURPLE Reunion

Cynthia Erivo recently visited The Jennifer Hudson Show while on the Wicked circuit, resulting in a reunion of The Color Purple stars nearly 10 years after starring in the Broadway revival. On the show, the two powerhouses came together to deliver a performance of Celie and Shug's song “What About Love?” from the musical.

In addition to the performance, Erivo reflected on her time starring in the musical, which went on to earn her a Tony Award. "That young lady there had no idea what was in in front of her," Erivo said in an emotional moment while looking at photos from the production. "She just was trying to get through every show."

On Wicked, Erivo recalled her reaction to seeing the finished film for the first couple of times. "When I saw it the first time, it's like I didn't see myself in the film. So I needed to go back a second time to actually take it in. The second time, I was really really emotional," she explained. Erivo also talked about singing live, her relationship with co-star Ariana Grande, and her bold style.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award. Erivo is also a two-time Academy Award nominee for her leading performance and original song for the film Harriet.

The Wicked film adaptation also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.