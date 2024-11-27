Video: Mo Rocca Unpacks the Late In Life Triumphs of Broadway Roctogenarians

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From beloved CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca, author of New York Times bestseller Mobituaries, comes an inspiring collection of stories that celebrates the triumphs of people who made their biggest marks late in life- Roctogenarians: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs.

"A roctogenarian is someone who does not accept the conventional wisdom that the last third of life is a time for winding down, clocking out, and packing it in," Mo explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The population is getting older- it has been for a while. There was a little reversal during COVID, but life expectancy continues to grow."



Eighty has been the new sixty for about twenty years now. In fact, there have always been late-in-life achievers, those who declined to go into decline just because they were eligible for social security. Journalist, humorist, and history buff Mo Rocca and coauthor Jonathan Greenberg introduce us to the people past and present who peaked when they could have been puttering—breaking out as writers, selling out concert halls, attempting to set land-speed records—and in the case of one ninety-year tortoise, becoming a first-time father. (Take that, Al Pacino!)

Purchase the book today and watch the full interview here!