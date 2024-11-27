Video: New WICKED Movie Featurette Spotlights Special Cameos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wicked movie account has shared a new video highlighting two very special cameo appearances that show up in the new film.

Spoiler warning: Details follow for major cameos in Part One of the new Wicked film.

In the promo, original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth are seen on set in full costume as the two Wizomania storytellers. "Showing up on the set is much more emotional than I anticipated," says Chenoweth in the video. "For us to have a moment like that 20 years later was special." Watch it below!

In the film, Menzel and Chenoweth lend their characteristic vocals to the extended Wiz-O-Mania sequence, which features newly written music and lyrics from Schwartz. Two comedic moments include Menzel showcasing her legendary Elphaba battle cry and Chenoweth clapping her hand over Glinda's (Ariana Grande's) mouth as she attempts to sing.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.