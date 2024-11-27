WICKED Movie Score Album Tracklist Revealed; Pre-Orders Now Open

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, an album featuring Stephen Schwartz and John Powell's score from the new Wicked movie will be released on December 6. Pre-orders for the album are now open and the tracklist has been revealed. In addition to the digital album, vinyl editions are available here. The first track from the album has been released and can be heard below.

Tracklist

1. Arrival at Shiz University

2. Our Heroes Meet

3. Nessarose

4. Meet the Faculty

5. Elphaba’s Power

6. How to Loathe Your Roommate

7. History Lesson

8. Levitate the Coin

9. All Around Something Bad

10. Prince Fiyero of Winkie Country

11. The Book Place

12. Elphaba at Ozdust

13. Sharing Secrets

14. Look at You

15. Replacement Teacher

16. Cub Rescue

17. Forest Feelings

18. Ozian Invitation

19. Galinda Becomes Glinda

20. Train to Emerald City

21. Hall of Grandiosity

22. A Wizard’s Plan

23. The Grimmerie

24. Transformations

25. Monkey Mayhem

26. All Around Defying Gravity

In a previous interview with The Schwartz Scene newsletter, Schwartz told the publication that he "basically used the existing [Wicked] themes," for the underscore, adding that "John Powell may wind up creating some new themes, but I didn’t." He also confirmed that the two musicians have "consulted closely with one another throughout the process.”

The regular film soundtrack, out now, features every song from Act One of the stage musical, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity. The soundtrack opted to omit the underscoring, apart from one instrumental bonus track from the Ozdust Ballroom sequence.

Powell has previously scored numerous projects, including Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Bourne films, Don't Worry Darling, and the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.