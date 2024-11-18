Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, November 19

Swept Away opens on Broadway

Wednesday, November 20

Cult of Love begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, November 21

Gypsy begins previews on Broadway

Death Becomes Her opens on Broadway

Sunday, November 24

Yellow Face closes on Broadway

McNeal closes on Broadway



Video: Inside the WICKED NYC Premiere with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & More

by Joey Mervis

The cast and creative team of the highly anticipated Wicked film has had much to rejoycify over lately. Following premiere celebrations in Los Angeles and Mexico City, the party continued in New York City. Watch even more highlights from the celebration in this video. . (more...)

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere

by Bruce Glikas

Wicked made its New York premiere this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture it all! Check out photos from the magical night!

Photos: Elton John Joins the Cast of TAMMY FAYE For Opening Night Curtain Call

by Bruce Glikas

Tammy Faye officially opened! The cast was joined on stage during curtain call by Elton John, who wrote music for the production. Check out photos here! . (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW! Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now reunites the original Tracy, Penny, and Amber of Broadway's Hairspray. BroadwayWorld was at opening night and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)

HADESTOWN - LIVE FROM LONDON West End Cast Recording Will Be Released Next Month

by Stephi Wild

HADESTOWN – LIVE FROM LONDON, the original West End cast album for Tony and Grammy Award-winning ‘Best Musical' Hadestown, recorded live at the Lyric Theatre in London, will be released on December.. (more...)

Jim Henson's FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE Will Embark on North American Tour

by Stephi Wild

The Jim Henson Company's fun loving, musical Fraggles are sharing their joy and magic across North America in Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, the first-ever live touring show based on the beloved franchise.. (more...)

ALADDIN to Welcome Jacob Ben-Shmuel as 'Omar' Beginning Next Week

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Aladdin on Broadway will welcome Jacob Ben-Shmuel as Omar this month. Learn more about the current Broadway cast and the production see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Review Roundup: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Starring Jason Alexander at La Mirada Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See what the critics are saying about Fiddler on the Roof starring Jason Alexander at La Mirada Theatre. Learn more about the production and read the reviews!. (more...)

Video: Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH Available to Watch in Full For Free

by Stephi Wild

The Met has made Gavin Creel's 2021 performance of Walk on Through available for everyone to watch for free on YouTube. Watch the full performance here!. (more...)

Video: ELF THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'Sparkle-Jolly-Twinkle-Jingly' on GMA

by Josh Sharpe

Grey Henson, Kayla Davion, and the cast of Elf the Musical joined Good Morning America on Friday to perform the finale number, 'Sparkle-Jolly-Twinkle-Jingly.' Watch the magical performance now!. (more...)

