Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 18, 2024
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, November 19
Swept Away opens on Broadway
Wednesday, November 20
Cult of Love begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, November 21
Gypsy begins previews on Broadway
Death Becomes Her opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 24
Yellow Face closes on Broadway
McNeal closes on Broadway
 

Video: Inside the WICKED NYC Premiere with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & More
by Joey Mervis
The cast and creative team of the highly anticipated Wicked film has had much to rejoycify over lately. Following premiere celebrations in Los Angeles and Mexico City, the party continued in New York City. Watch even more highlights from the celebration in this video. . (more...)



 

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere
by Bruce Glikas
Wicked made its New York premiere this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture it all! Check out photos from the magical night!



 

Photos: Elton John Joins the Cast of TAMMY FAYE For Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Tammy Faye officially opened! The cast was joined on stage during curtain call by Elton John, who wrote music for the production. Check out photos here! . (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: On the Red Carpet at MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW! Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now reunites the original Tracy, Penny, and Amber of Broadway's Hairspray. BroadwayWorld was at opening night and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)

HADESTOWN - LIVE FROM LONDON West End Cast Recording Will Be Released Next Month
by Stephi Wild
HADESTOWN – LIVE FROM LONDON, the original West End cast album for Tony and Grammy Award-winning ‘Best Musical' Hadestown, recorded live at the Lyric Theatre in London, will be released on December.. (more...)

Jim Henson's FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE Will Embark on North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
 The Jim Henson Company's fun loving, musical Fraggles are sharing their joy and magic across North America in Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, the first-ever live touring show based on the beloved franchise.. (more...)

ALADDIN to Welcome Jacob Ben-Shmuel as 'Omar' Beginning Next Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Aladdin on Broadway will welcome Jacob Ben-Shmuel as Omar this month. Learn more about the current Broadway cast and the production see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Review Roundup: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Starring Jason Alexander at La Mirada Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about Fiddler on the Roof starring Jason Alexander at La Mirada Theatre. Learn more about the production and read the reviews!. (more...)

Video: Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH Available to Watch in Full For Free
by Stephi Wild
The Met has made Gavin Creel's 2021 performance of Walk on Through available for everyone to watch for free on YouTube. Watch the full performance here!. (more...

Video: ELF THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'Sparkle-Jolly-Twinkle-Jingly' on GMA
by Josh Sharpe
Grey Henson, Kayla Davion, and the cast of Elf the Musical joined Good Morning America on Friday to perform the finale number, 'Sparkle-Jolly-Twinkle-Jingly.' Watch the magical performance now!. (more...)

